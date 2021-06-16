Tim Ayre Releases New EP 'Modern Life'

Today, Sydney based musician, composer and vocalist Tim Ayre releases his brand new EP 'Modern Life', out via Kitsuné Musique just in time for summer kickbacks. The 5-track EP, featuring singles "Miami Drive" and "Mexican Holiday", is drenched in nostalgia, drawing on inspiration from rock greats like The Beach Boys and Todd Rundgren. Each track takes its own form, but they are tied together by road trip ready instrumentals, combined with Tim's charismatic lyricism and charm. The release is accompanied by a quirky, fun music video for the title track. The "Modern Life" video showcases a variety of lifestyles and people, basking in the glowing summer sun.

On the EP, Tim details: "I'm really proud of this EP, I feel like the intention to write music that reminded me of more positive times and this idea of traveling the world has come through. Despite the fact we're still in this weird ongoing uncertainty I hope the record can give people a feeling of positivity. I feel like if you sit by the window and play it start to finish, you can almost daydream like you went on a holiday."

Tim Ayre is a composer, singer and songwriter, originally known for being half of the duet Tim & Jean. Influenced by The Beatles, The Flaming Lips, Stevie Wonder and Daft Punk, he gathers all these references and encapsulates in his compositions. From his room to the studio, Tim Ayre crafts on his own luxurious dream pop blending guitar, drums, bass and synth that he all master. The result is a colorful yet wistful sound that borrows the authenticity of yesterday and turns it into a modern and vintage aesthetic.

Tim Ayre released his self-titled debut solo EP in November 2019 on Kitsuné Musique. Recorded in a Melbourne home studio, it was released to wide acclaim and has since received over 1.24 million streams and seen overwhelmingly positive coverage from radio stations Triple J, KCRW, BBC1xtra, and publications including Indie Shuffle, Earmilk and The Line Of Best Fit. Following the release of the single 'I Want It' in 2020, Modern Life continues to showcase Tim's charismatic and refined style. His latest work has received support from tastemakers such as Under The Radar, Dusty Organ, Surviving The Golden Age, Variance and more.