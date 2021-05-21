Third-Generation Members of the Winans Family Make Big Moves in Entertainment

Grammy-nominated singers and songwriters Juan Winans and Lisa Winans, along with actress-singer Deborah Joy Winans are making big moves in music and entertainment, a natural as a third-generation member of the world-renowned Winans Family. This week, Juan and Lisa Winans' No. 1 Billboard gospel single, "It Belongs To Me," was nominated for New Artist Of The Year and Duo/Chorus Group Of The Year by the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The DARE Records release, recorded by Juan and his wife, Lisa also features his uncle, Marvin L. Winans, and remains in the Top 5 on Billboard's Gospel Recurrent chart. And just this week, the brand-new DARE Records urban inspirational single, "Never On My Own" by Juan Winans featuring his sister, Deborah Joy Winans, is off to a great start at national streaming and broadcast outlets.

"Never On My Own" has already been adopted by several essential media playlists, including Apple's premiere editorial playlist Gospel Flow along with Apple's new releases and Best New Songs; Pandora's Today's Gospel Hits along with New Gospel Now; Tidal's Spread the Gospel; and favorite YouTube channels, including editorials on the Gospel Hot List, Gospel Rave Ups, Christian Music on the Rise, and the highly sought-after R&B editorial playlist Grown Folks Choice. Spotify added the hit song to Fresh Gospel and New Music Christian Friday. The tune has been featured on Amazon and Deezer as well.

Last week, Juan and Deborah Joy made the media rounds including national and local television appearances including "Roland Martin Unfiltered," "Good Day Atlanta," "Good Day DC," and "Live In The D," while SiriusXM's Kirk Franklin's Praise aired an interview, which is now available via On Demand. The siblings were also joined on an Instagram Live chat by special guests: their father, Carvin Winans, a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group The Winans; as well as recording artist Tim Bowman, Jr. Juan and Deborah Joy will also make an upcoming appearance on Fox Soul's "The Book of Sean" on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Juan Winans began his musical career as a teenaged member of the group, Winans Phase 2, which also featured his eldest brother, Carvin, and cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group's first full-length recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Album charts and was nominated for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000.

Juan and Deborah Joy Winans previously starred as their uncle and aunt, BeBe and CeCe Winans, in the 2016 theatrical production of Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story. Deborah Joy Winans is best known for her role as Charity Greenleaf-Satterlee on the OWN hit drama series Greenleaf. The award-winning film and television actress was last seen in Lifetime's Color of Love and TV One's Don't Waste Your Pretty.

Lisa Winans (formerly Lisa Kimmey) is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life and Hymns, which was nominated for a 2006 Grammy Award in the Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album category.