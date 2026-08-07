Theo Lawrence Releases I LOVE YOU, BARTENDER After Grand Ole Opry Debut

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Theo Lawrence has released a new original song, I LOVE YOU, BARTENDER, produced by Chris Scruggs, following his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry last month. The Paris-born, Austin-based musician performed the track live at the Opry before officially releasing it. He wrote the song while touring this summer as support for Alison Krauss & Union Station, a run that continues with stops in Austin, Chicago, and Southern California, plus three nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium from Sept. 18-20.

On his first trip to America, Paris-born musician Theo Lawrence traveled across the South by Greyhound bus - making a pilgrimage to some of music's most hallowed sites, from New Orleans to Nashville. Last month he performed on one of those very same stages for the first time, making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Among the songs that Lawrence performed that night was 'I Love You, Bartender,' a brand-new original (officially released today) that he penned while on tour with Alison Krauss & Union Station this summer, and recorded with acclaimed producer / multi-instrumentalist Chris Scruggs (Sierra Ferrell, Marty Stuart, Loretta Lynn). 'This is a love letter dedicated to the bartender,' explains Lawrence. 'The one who will always be there to listen and console when the world has let you down.'

'I Love You, Bartender' is the latest highlight in what's already been a breakout 2026 for Lawrence, including his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning and extensive tour dates supporting Krauss, with more shows at legendary venues like Austin's Moody Theater (Sept 24) and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (Sept 18-20) on the horizon. After releasing his first singles for Warner Records / Reprise Records earlier this year - most recently the smoldering noir gem 'I Wanna Know What's Going On' - Lawrence will continue putting out new music in the months to come.

Born in France and based in Austin, Lawrence channels each of his homes with timeless style and soul. While growing up in Paris, he fell in love with the songs of classic American artists like Charlie Rich, Burt Bacharach, Carole King, Dan Penn, and Lee Hazlewood. The unique blend of these rich influences, and his upbringing an ocean away, result in a truly singular sound, reverberating with 'a sincerity you rarely hear today,' as it's been described by Western AF. The result is a world where French Riviera flourish meets the American motor lodge pool.

2026 Tour Dates With Alison Krauss & Union Station

August 14 - Ford Amphitheater - Colorado Springs, CO

August 15 - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park - Grand Junction, CO

August 16 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO

August 18 - Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

August 20 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT

August 21 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT

August 22 - Marymoor Amphitheater - Redmond, WA

August 23 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

August 25 - Britt Festival Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR

August 27 - Grand Sierra Resort Theatre - Reno, NV

August 28 - Ironstone Amphitheatre - Murphys, CA

August 29 - OC Fair & Event Center - Pacific Amphitheatre - Costa Mesa, CA

September 11 - Adler Theatre - Davenport, IA

September 12 - Ravinia Festival - Highland Park, IL

September 13 - State Farm Center - Champaign, IL

September 15 - Aiken Theatre in The Centre - Evansville, IN

September 16 - Centre College - Danville, KY

September 18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

September 19 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

September 20 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

September 22 - Stifel Theatre - St Louis, MO

September 24 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

September 26 - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts - Lubbock, TX

September 28 - Pepsi Amphitheatre at Ft. Tuthill Park - Flagstaff, AZ

September 29 - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater - Las Vegas, NV

October 1 - Viejas Casino & Resort - Alpine, CA

October 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

October 3 - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass - San Francisco, CA

Lawrence recorded I LOVE YOU, BARTENDER with Chris Scruggs, whose production and multi-instrumentalist credits include work with Sierra Ferrell, Marty Stuart, and Loretta Lynn. The release follows a string of 2026 milestones for Lawrence, including his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning and the earlier single I Wanna Know What's Going On, released through Warner Records / Reprise Records. His tour with Alison Krauss & Union Station is scheduled to continue with additional dates, including a stop at Austin's Moody Theater on Sept. 24.

Photo Credit: Jo Anna Edmison



Photo Credit: Jo Anna Edmison

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