The ZYG 808 Named Featured Artist At VerBaLizAtiOn

Grammy nominated Hip-Hop Jazz Artist, The ZYG 808 will be the featured performer at the June 26th VerBaLizatIon, Boston's longest running spoken-word series and open mic. Verbalization takes place at the Fort Hill Bar & Grill, 2805 Washington St, Roxbury, MA 02119. Doors open at 6:30 pm for a 7pm show.

ZYG 808 is a member of the band The GroovaLottos branched out last summer with a solo project called "At The Party" yielding the underground hit single and music video "The Concerto" and gaining the attention of the Recording Academy and gaining nominations in Rap categories for the Grammys. ZYG 808's performance at Verbalization will include songs from his up-coming, debut album as well as some of his jazz, and symphonic compositions.

Over the last year, the prodigious 16 year-old has been expanding his arsenal to include music composition and production. Originally he was going to be co-producing his debut project with GroovaLottos members Mwalim and Eddie Ray Johnson leading the production charge; however, ZYG began getting busy in the studio on his own and came up with a repertoire of songs and beats that made it clear he was ready to fly solo as well as provide production for other artists. Some of his work can be heard on his soon-to-be-release collaboration with California's JJ Nice of the TMK Squad.

ZYG 808 is currently a featured performer in the funky musical comedy "The Soul Session" which is running Saturday nights through the summer at the Governor Bradford Restaurant. Reviewed in the June 16th Cape Cod Times by Paul Babin; the reviewer's opinion of the young performer was, "..a young prodigy known as "The ZYG 808″ on his cocktail drums. At just 16 years old, ZYG 808 has the chops and stage presence to be a star. At times, he drummed with such finesse that his hands seemed to disappear into the sticks. He's a natural." CAPE COD TIMES REVIEW

For more information visit thezyg808.com





