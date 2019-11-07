The Struts Share Live Video for 'Fire (Part 1)'

British glam rockers The Struts have shared the brilliant one-take live video shot at the Kentish Town Forum in London, last month on their headline tour.

Watch below!



Capturing their explosive live energy and shot onstage, giving a unique sense of how it is to be a band on-stage performing in front of thousands of people, 'Fire (Part One)' is one of the highlights from the band's most recent album, YOUNG&DANGEROUS, which saw the band lauded with praise around the world.



The Struts performed at the MTV EMAS in Seville at the weekend and were one of the biggest hits of the night. In a red carpet interview with Metro.co.uk they talked about the fact that despite huge success in North America, a rabid fanbase in Europe, Japan and Australia, and sold out UK headline tours, mainstream British radio has yet to get behind them.



"We've spent the last five years in America - where we get the most love - and it slowly seems like there's some kind of buzz in the UK," commented bass-player Jed Elliot.



Reflecting on the fact that in places like Italy, being played on the radio has directly led to them selling out huge shows, he continued, "We're still waiting on that tiny Radio 1 slot - just putting that out into the universe. [We've] seen what the power of radio can really do. We'd love to have that back home obviously but wherever they want us, we'll come."



Despite that their recent single 'Body Talks' featuring Kesha was recently used in the trailer to launch the BBC's flagship show Strictly Come Dancing and the British press has championed them widely with 5/5 live reviews in the likes of The Guardian and Kerrang amongst many others.



They Struts have further gigs across North America including two huge sold-out shows in Philadelphia at the end of December and a show before their biggest crowd to date - several hundred thousand - at an open-air New Year's Eve party in Nashville before they head back into the studio to begin work on their third album at the start of 2020.





