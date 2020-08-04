The Songwriter Agency Re-Launches

The agency has re-launched with music industry veterans Paul Compton and Randy Harrell.

The Songwriter Agency, a booking agency focused on representing hit Country, Pop and Latin songwriters and artists in traditional music venues, private occasions, corporate events and virtual performances, has re-launched with music industry veterans Paul Compton and Randy Harrell. The new roster includes COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Famer Don Schlitz, Lonestar frontman Richie McDonald, former Little Texas leader Tim Rushlow, hit songwriter Thom Shepherd, and Latin songwriting great Elsten Torres, with additional signings in the works.

In addition to direct bookings, The Songwriter Agency and sister company The Country Agency offer negotiation, talent buying and talent selling for a variety of concerts and events. Compton and Harrell have decades of combined experience in live music and dedicated relationships with top artist representatives and concert promoters.

The Songwriter Agency current client roster:

Don Schlitz - Inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame (2017) and the Songwriter Hall of Fame (2012), Don has won two GRAMMYs, three CMA Songs of the Year, and many other awards. His 24 #1s include "The Gambler" (Kenny Rogers), "On the Other Hand", "Forever and Ever, Amen" (Randy Travis), "When You Say Nothing at All" (Keith Whitley, Alison Krauss), "I Feel Lucky" (Mary Chapin Carpenter), and major hits for Garth Brooks, Reba, Ronnie Milsap, George Strait, The Judds, and many more.

Richie McDonald - His is THE VOICE behind songs like "Amazed," "Smile" and "No News" and the pen behind songs like "Already There," "My Front Porch Looking In" and "Let Them Be Little." He has earned six gold and platinum albums, several CMA and ACM awards as well as BMI awards for songwriting.

Tim Rushlow - As the original lead singer of Little Texas, a successful solo artist and leader of the band Rushlow, he has sold over 11 million albums, won CMA and ACM Awards, and received three GRAMMY nominations. His hit singles include "God Blessed Texas," "What Might Have Been," "Amy's Back in Austin," "She Misses Him" and many more.

Thom Shepherd - A veteran of Nashville's Music Row, Thom Shepherd has wriiten five #1 singles including "Redneck Yacht Club," recorded by Craig Morgan, "Riding with Private Malone," recorded by David Ball, and three Texas music number ones. In total Thom has written over 10 radio singles, two GRAMMY nominated songs, and has had over 100 songs recorded by other artists.

Elsten Torres - Two-time GRAMMY nominated bilingual singersongwriter Elsten Torres has garnered several BMI songwriting awards. His work has reached the top of the US Billboard Charts and also on charts internationally. His music has been heard all over the world. Songs recorded by David Bisbal, Ricky Martin, Alejandra Guzman and others.

Additional signings to the agency roster will be announced in the coming weeks.

For additional information about the company and roster, visit www.SongwriterAgency.com or www.CountryAgency.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles