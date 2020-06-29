The Royal Bopsters To Release New Album On Motema This November

Motéma Music has announced the November 13th release of 'Party of Four,' sophomore release from the acclaimed Motema artists, The Royal Bopsters. The Bopsters' 2015 debut featured vocal monarchs Mark Murphy, Jon Hendricks, Sheila Jordan, Bob Dorough and Annie Ross.

Now 'Party of Four', a 12 track cornucopia of swing and harmony, reveals the Bopsters in yet a higher dimension of vocal daring. Core 'Bopsters' Amy London , Holli Ross, Dylan Pramuk, and Pete McGuinness, are joined by special guests Sheila Jordan (91 years young), Bob Dorough (1923-2018) and bassist Christian McBride, who also presented The Royal Bopsters at the Newport Jazz Festival in 2019. A master class in the art of vocalese, Party of Four demonstrates the dazzling possibilities of four voices coming together as one.

The release is dedicated to 'Bopster' Holli Ross, who sadly passed away earlier this year just after the final masters were completed.

"Party of Four is a celebration of life, rhythm, harmony and tradition. We're thrilled to be releasing our second album with Motéma and we hope you'll celebrate with us." - The Royal Bopsters

Photo credit: Janis Siegel

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You