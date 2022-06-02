The Revivalists Take the Stage for Charity Concert In The Hamptons

Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter, the founders of RWE Partners, are continuing the Hamptons summer charity concert series they debuted last year with an instant sell out of the Marcus King & Friends show.

For the second installment of the series, Williamson and Rechter will be treating a Hamptons audience to a special and intimate concert by chart-topping rock band The Revivalists at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on July 4th. This will be the band's premiere Hamptons performance, and tickets for The Revivalists at Stephen Talkhouse go on sale June 2nd.

The Revivalists recently played sold-out shows at venerated venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and will play Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre this month - their third consecutive sell-out at the famed venue - following their electric hometown set at New Orleans Jazz Fest in May. To see the band - renowned for their live firepower and soulful alt-rock anthems - in a storied and intimate 200-person venue like The Talkhouse is a super rare and special opportunity for Hamptons music lovers. For the second year in a row, this show will support the non-profit USA Warrior Stories, an organization designed to record, archive and share videos of veteran stories online to help veterans make a connection with one another and to help us all better understand their sacrifices for our freedom. USA Warrior Stories can be found on Amazon Prime with 2 seasons completed and a third coming soon; the veterans' stories can also be found on YouTube.

The Revivalists' signature sound, which has garnered them more than 540 million global streams and major media praise, is a distinct mix of many of the classic styles of American music. Their 8-piece ensemble of pedal steel guitar, unique two-drummer set-up, horns, and more is led by the incredible voice of front man David Shaw.

The Revivalists recently announced the Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2 live studio EP out June 17 on Concord Records which features brilliant re-imaginings of fan favorites from the band's last studio album Take Good Care such as "Otherside of Paradise (Made In Muscle Shoals)" and "You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)." Vol. 2 follows the 2020 release of their Made In Muscle Shoals live studio EP and mini-documentary filmed during their recording sessions at the legendary FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals.

Since forming in 2007 in New Orleans, The Revivalists have played sold-out shows around the world. Their platinum-selling breakout hit "Wish I Knew You" became a mainstream phenomenon after ascending to #1 at Adult Alternative and Alternative radio where it set a record for most single-week spins ever.

The band has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Austin City Limits, Ellen, and more. Variety has praised The Revivalists as "good old-fashioned rock and roll....," while Rolling Stone lauded them as an "Artist You Need To Know" and Relix recognized them as worthy of "superstardom."

Select live highlights in The Revivalists' career include opening for The Rolling Stones and performing epic festival sets at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Outside Lands, and Pilgrimage. The band also established their philanthropic umbrella fund, Rev Causes, which supports the essential work of a variety of organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, health, and environment. Additionally, in 2021, David Shaw released his acclaimed debut self-titled solo album.

In March, Williamson and Rechter, along with their frequent collaborator and partner, rock n' roll fashion icon John Varvatos, produced another successful and sold out Love Rocks 2022 edition featuring headliner Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos. Since the inaugural Love Rocks NYC in 2017, the star-studded event has seen a magnificent lineup of exceptional artists grace its stage, including Robert Plant, Dave Matthews, Jon Bon Jovi, Andra Day, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, and many more.

Williamson and Rechter have also welcomed special guests to experience the Soho Sessions, a brand-new invitation-only series of events featuring intimate performances in a SoHo loft from artists such as Marcus King and Joe Bonamassa, with surprise guests having included Paul Shaffer, Amy Helm, Larry Campbell, Robert Randolph, Lisa Fischer, Rickie Lee Jones, Tash Neal, and others all coming together in support of mental health and addiction. RWE Partners also produced the Play On CBS primetime TV special in the middle of the pandemic (along with Varvatos, esteemed CBS journalist Anthony Mason, Golden Globe-winning actor Kevin Bacon, and Grammy Award-winning rapper LL COOL J) to support hunger and social justice. Coming up in October is their annual Tipping Point concert for Tulane University and the city of New Orleans in support of education and scholarships.

For Rechter and Williamson, bringing the Revivalists to the Hamptons to raise money for USA Warrior Stories is another opportunity to further their vision: to bring people together around world class music and performances to create powerful positive change in communities across the nation.

Tickets for the Revivalists July 4th show will be on sale June 2nd at www.stephentalkhouse.com.