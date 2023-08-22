The Resonant Rogues Release 'Show Me' Featuring Sierra Ferrell

Western North Carolina-based duo The Resonant Rogues have announced their forthcoming self-titled LP, due out on November 10th, with the release of its lead single, “Show Me,” which features friend and collaborator Sierra Ferrell on backing vocals.

“This is the fourth album from the duo, made up of Sparrow and her partner Keith Josiah Smith, who have become known for their extensive touring and travelling throughout the U.S. - Keith by hopping freight trains, Sparrow with a circus troupe,” noted Holler in the track’s premiere, calling it a “generous serving of soulful country piled high with yearning and a big dollop of good old fashioned country heartache. Sparrow channelling her inner Connie Smith as she belts out the sultry standard while Sierra Ferrell gleefully sha-la-las behind her. With its sweeping strings and weeping accordion, this is country music as classic as it comes.”

“Everyone deserves to be treated well - by their partners, their family and friends, and by themselves,” Sparrow told Holler of the track’s inspiration. “This song reflects on what real love looks like - it’s an action we show up with every day, not just a word we say.”

Rooted at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains, Sparrow and Smith have previously called New Orleans and Nashville their musical homes, and the influences can be felt on The Resonant Rogues' self-titled LP. The sounds of Appalachian old-time, classic country, and vintage soul all make appearances in this 12-track stunner.

Tracked during a two-week stint at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville with producer Andrija Tokic, the album was recorded analog, direct to tape, giving it warmth and a live-in-the-room sound. That immediacy feels right for musicians who cut their teeth as buskers, playing street corners across the U.S. and Europe.

In addition to Ferrell, special guests on the recording include more of The Resonant Rogues’ long-time friends and collaborators, such as Benjamin Tod (background vocals); John James Tourville (pedal and lap steel, 12 string guitar, butter knives, guzheng); Jason Dea West (harmonica); Kristen Harris (fiddle); and Landon George (upright bass, drums, baritone guitar). With Tokic, The Resonant Rogues were able to discover the sonic thread that pulled their album together.

From the first notes of opening track “Sun in Winter,” the eponymous record finesses the line between country and early R&B. The keening of the fiddle and the sway of the pedal steel are classic sounds; the vocals are poetic and wistful, yet unfussy. “93,500 Miles” features Cajun-inspired accordion, fiery fiddle, and guest vocals by Sierra Ferrell, and reminds listeners of the Rogues’ love of a good dance song.

With its haunting harmonica and driving percussion, “Leave the Path” could be the soundtrack to a Spaghetti Western set in the Appalachian mountains. Smith’s “Slow Burn” nods to country poets like Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, with guest vocals by Benjamin Tod. This is a personal musing, its cozy folk flickering with Sparrow’s jaunty accordion.

The bittersweet “What Happened to That Feeling” may just be the most relatable long-term relationship song ever written. These 12 tracks are a comprehensive collection of stories, journeys, memories, and landscapes. There’s a distinct sense of place within string band music and within a modern interpretation of the classic styles that inspire Sparrow and Smith. It’s still as folky as ever, but with a confident embrace of rock ’n’ roll energy.

The Resonant Rogues is available for pre-order via Bandcamp; the band is currently on tour, with more dates added daily. Click HERE for more information, and be sure to follow The Resonant Rogues at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

Photo: Luxe House Photographic