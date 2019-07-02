The Original Misfits Join Psycho Las Vegas 2019 Lineup

The Original MISFITS featuring original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, ride again in Las Vegas! The legendary band returns to Sin City to headline PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2019 on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This all-in move is no bluff, PSYCHO LAS VEGAS hosts one of the year's best festival lineups with the addition of the Original MISFITS. The band will be making only their second-ever festival appearance since reuniting in 2016 for a handful of special engagements. PSYCHO LAS VEGAS is no stranger to the bold and daring - making waves across the festival scene since the announcement of its move to Mandalay Bay for the seventh edition of the annual rock n' roll pilgrimage. This year's PSYCHO LAS VEGAS will also play host to Opeth's only 2019 U.S. performance, the return of fan favorites Electric Wizard and High on Fire, and more than 70 other artists from around the world gracing four stages at the majestic resort August 16-18.



From the time of their first gig in 1977, the MISFITS and their iconic imagery went on to become one of the most crucially influential, genre-defying bands to ever emerge from North America. The MISFITS' significance extends well beyond the narrowed path of punk rock, metal and hardcore. Although not cognizant of how significant they would become, what the Original MISFITS achieved in their initial seven-year window deconstructed and redefined rock music.



The MISFITS with Danzig's anthemic songs and unmistakable voice, Only's ferocious bass sound and the Original MISFITS melody-induced choruses and authentically bruising musicianship, cemented their importance with all ensuing generations. Now, legions of diehard fans from around the world will have the opportunity to hear the original band that forges a level of intensity unprecedented in the new millennium.



More than 70 bands will grace four stages at Mandalay Bay over the three-day festival, including the newly renovated Mandalay Bay Events Center; the iconic House of Blues Las Vegas; Mandalay Bay Beach, featuring a wave pool and lazy river; and Rhythm & Riffs, a Vegas-style lounge in the middle of the casino floor. While VIP High Roller passes quickly sold out, three-day General Admission tickets are available for $249 (excluding tax and fees) in addition to single-day tickets for $109 plus fees per day. Tickets can be purchased at VivaPsycho.com and AXS.com. Discount room rates at Mandalay Bay and various MGM Resorts hotels are available through this link.



Kicking off the three-day PSYCHO LAS VEGAS festival is Psycho Swim, an all-day music filled pool party at DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15. Tickets are included in the VIP High Roller package, otherwise are separate from the three-day festival and now on sale for $35 (excluding tax and fees) for those 21 years of age and older.



2019 Psycho Swim lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 15: Corrosion of Conformity, Lucifer, Danava, ASG, Primitive Man, Yakuza, Monophonics, Motorbabe, Mother Mercury, Idle Hands, Howling Giant and Thrown Into Exile.



2019 PSYCHO LAS VEGAS Daily Lineup:

Friday, Aug. 16: Electric Wizard, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, High on Fire, Bad Religion, Graveyard, Glassjaw, Cold Cave, Fu Manchu, Power Trip, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Goatwhore, En Minor, Nothing, Perturbator, Royal Thunder, Hangman's Chair, Led Zeppelin II, L.A. Witch, Spindrift, Ilsa, Devil Master, Electric Citizen, Candy, DJ Ethan McCarthy and DJ Pain Killer.



Saturday, Aug. 17: The Original Misfits, Clutch, The Black Angels, Mark Lanegan, The Faint, Triumph of Death, Carcass, Old Man Gloom, Tobacco, Oranssi Pazuzu, Black Mountain, Full of Hell, The Obsessed, Soft Kill, DVNE, Grails, Mork, Nighthorse, Monophonics, Tomb Mold, Led Zeppelin II, Danava and Levitation Room.



Sunday, Aug. 18: Opeth, Beach House, Mogwai, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, Deafheaven, Rotting Christ, 1349, Dead Meadow, YOB, Kadavar, Amenra, Vio-Lence, Truckfighters, Have A Nice Life, Warhorse, Twin Temple, Polyrhythmics, Hellfire, Two Minutes to Late Night and Andrew W.K. closing the festival.



*Please note daily lineup is subject to slight changes.



PSYCHO LAS VEGAS is the premier vacation-destination music festival in the U.S. for those who worship all that is rock 'n' roll. After three award-winning years housed under the confines of the Hard Rock, America's rock 'n' roll bacchanal is moving to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through an exclusive partnership with MGM Resorts, and will usher in a new era of spectacle, performance and production. In 2019, Psycho is rebooting America's conception of what a festival can be, on its own terms and with its signature mix of grit and grandeur. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit VivaPsycho.com. Connect socially on Facebook and Instagram @PsychoLasVegas.



Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Mandalay Bay Events Center, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the recently expanded 2-million-square-foot Mandalay Bay Convention Center combine to make Mandalay Bay a distinctive Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800 or find us onFacebook and Twitter.





