Article Pixel Sep. 27, 2019  
The Milk Carton Kids Premiere New Track 'I'll Be Gone'

Critically acclaimed The Milk Carton Kids are debuting their new track "I'll Be Gone" today. The track hails from their forthcoming album The Only Ones, set for release on October 18 via the band's own Milk Carton Records imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers.

Singer Joey Ryan jokes, "The narrator in 'I'll Be Gone' is a badass woman. Hopefully the fact that it's sung by two relatively effete guys doesn't ruin it." The duo recently premiered the album's title track "The Only Ones" and "I Meant Every Word I Said," , both of which speak to the core of what The Milk Carton Kids are about musically: the duo. Off the heels of their previous full band effort, The Only Ones brings the group back to their roots.

The Milk Carton Kids are set to tour the U.S. this fall on their sold-out "A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour." The intimate shows put them back into small venues where they started, with the special bonus of all ticket prices under twenty dollars. See below for a complete tour itinerary.

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013's ANTI-debut, The Ash & Clay, proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination, for "Best Folk Album." A second Grammy nomination for "Best American Roots Performance" followed in 2015, honoring "The City of Our Lady," from The Milk Carton Kids' acclaimed third studio album, Monterey.

THE ONLY ONES TRACKLIST

1. I Meant Every Word I Said

2. I'll Be Gone

3. The Only Ones

4. My Name Is Ana

5. As the Moon Starts to Rise

6. About the Size of a Pixel

7. I Was Alive

THE MILK CARTON KIDS LIVE

October 3

Bakersfield, CA

Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

October 4

San Francisco, CA

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

October 5

San Rafael, CA

Terrapin Crossroads

October 13-16

Walland, TN

Music & Mixology

October 28

Washington, DC

U Street Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 29

Philadelphia, PA

Boot & Saddle (SOLD OUT)

October 30

Boston, MA

Brighton Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

November 1

New York, NY

Zankel Hall (SOLD OUT)*

November 13

Salt Lake City, UT

State Room(SOLD OUT)

November 14

Denver, CO

Bluebird Theater (SOLD OUT)

November 15

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room (SOLD OUT)

November 18

Portland, OR

Mississippi Studios (SOLD OUT)

November 19

Seattle, WA

Tractor Tavern (SOLD OUT)

November 21

Evanston, IL

Space (SOLD OUT)

November 22

Evanston, IL

Space (SOLD OUT)

November 23

Nashville, TN

Opry at the Ryman

November 24

Nashville, TN

The Basement East (SOLD OUT)

December 5

Beverly, MA

Cabot Street Cinema Theatre

December 6

Montclair, NJ

Outpost in the Burbs

December 7

Albany, NY

Massry Center for the Arts

December 19

Los Angeles, CA

Largo at the Coronet

January 23

Brighton, UK

St. Bartholomew's Church

January 24

Birmingham, UK

Birmingham Town Hall

January 25

Bristol, UK

Thekla

January 27

Glasgow, UK

Celtic Connections

January 28

Leeds, UK

City Varieties Music Hall

January 29

Newcastle upon Tyne

Tyne Theatre and Opera House

A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour in BOLD
*with Roseanne Cash

Photo credit: Daniel Mendoza



