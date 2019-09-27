The Milk Carton Kids Premiere New Track 'I'll Be Gone'

Critically acclaimed The Milk Carton Kids are debuting their new track "I'll Be Gone" today. The track hails from their forthcoming album The Only Ones, set for release on October 18 via the band's own Milk Carton Records imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers.

Singer Joey Ryan jokes, "The narrator in 'I'll Be Gone' is a badass woman. Hopefully the fact that it's sung by two relatively effete guys doesn't ruin it." The duo recently premiered the album's title track "The Only Ones" and "I Meant Every Word I Said," , both of which speak to the core of what The Milk Carton Kids are about musically: the duo. Off the heels of their previous full band effort, The Only Ones brings the group back to their roots.

The Milk Carton Kids are set to tour the U.S. this fall on their sold-out "A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour." The intimate shows put them back into small venues where they started, with the special bonus of all ticket prices under twenty dollars. See below for a complete tour itinerary.

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013's ANTI-debut, The Ash & Clay, proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination, for "Best Folk Album." A second Grammy nomination for "Best American Roots Performance" followed in 2015, honoring "The City of Our Lady," from The Milk Carton Kids' acclaimed third studio album, Monterey.

THE ONLY ONES TRACKLIST

1. I Meant Every Word I Said

2. I'll Be Gone

3. The Only Ones

4. My Name Is Ana

5. As the Moon Starts to Rise

6. About the Size of a Pixel

7. I Was Alive

THE MILK CARTON KIDS LIVE

October 3 Bakersfield, CA Buck Owens' Crystal Palace October 4 San Francisco, CA Hardly Strictly Bluegrass October 5 San Rafael, CA Terrapin Crossroads October 13-16 Walland, TN Music & Mixology October 28 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall (SOLD OUT) October 29 Philadelphia, PA Boot & Saddle (SOLD OUT) October 30 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall (SOLD OUT) November 1 New York, NY Zankel Hall (SOLD OUT)* November 13 Salt Lake City, UT State Room(SOLD OUT) November 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater (SOLD OUT) November 15 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room (SOLD OUT) November 18 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios (SOLD OUT) November 19 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern (SOLD OUT) November 21 Evanston, IL Space (SOLD OUT) November 22 Evanston, IL Space (SOLD OUT) November 23 Nashville, TN Opry at the Ryman November 24 Nashville, TN The Basement East (SOLD OUT) December 5 Beverly, MA Cabot Street Cinema Theatre December 6 Montclair, NJ Outpost in the Burbs December 7 Albany, NY Massry Center for the Arts December 19 Los Angeles, CA Largo at the Coronet January 23 Brighton, UK St. Bartholomew's Church January 24 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Town Hall January 25 Bristol, UK Thekla January 27 Glasgow, UK Celtic Connections January 28 Leeds, UK City Varieties Music Hall January 29 Newcastle upon Tyne Tyne Theatre and Opera House

A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour in BOLD

*with Roseanne Cash

Photo credit: Daniel Mendoza





Related Articles View More Music Stories