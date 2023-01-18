The Luka State Shares 'Matter of Fact'

Late last year, The Luka State announced their forthcoming album More Than This - set for release on March 10, 2023 via Thirty Tigers - and shared the album's title track and its accompanying music video, which features electrifying live footage from the band's recent North American headline tour.

Recently, the band was added to 38 Spotify Editorial playlists and was just named by The Sun as one of their "23 for 23." Today, the band is thrilled to share the LP's next single, the powerful "Matter of Fact."

Speaking on the song, the band's singer and lead songwriter Conrad Ellis had this to say, "'Matter of Fact' asks the simple question that we all sometimes long to hear the answer to... Will you still love me when I'm at my worst the same way you love me when I'm at my best? I really had to dive deep inside myself on the vocals on this track, find raw emotion from within, and really tap into it.

I always find that when I'm doing vocals in the studio I have to be as vulnerable as I can possibly be but also have super laser focus. This song took a while to get right in the studio with our producer Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Maximo Park, U2) continually pushing us to find that last little bit of studio magic."

As we've heard on the recent singles "More Than This," "Stick Around," "Bring Us Down" and "Oxygen Thief," More Than This sees The Luka State supercharging their sonic attack with a whirlwind of punk, alt-rock, and indie references points, together with lyrics that take a savage look at social issues, as well as the us-against-them stance of being a rock band ready to take on the world. It's a caustic cocktail in the lineage of current UK favorites IDLES, Kid Kapichi, and The Blinders.

The Luka State recorded their forthcoming album with producers Dan Austin (Biffy Clyro, You Me At Six, Pixies) and the GRAMMY Award-winning Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse, U2) at Liverpool's Motor Museum (The 1975, Bring Me the Horizon) and EVE, near Manchester. The band also recently announced details of a tour of the U.K. and Europe, beginning in March 2023. Dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

The Luka State '23 UK/EU Tour Dates

03/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Rainbow

03/24 - Bristol, UK @ Crofters

03/25 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

03/30 - London, UK @ Camden Assembly

03/31 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

04/06 - Aberdeen, UK @ Tunnels

04/07 - Dundee, UK @ Church

04/08 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

04/12 - Hamburg, DE @ Hakken

04/13 - Cologne, DE @ Helios37

04/14 - Berlin, DE @ Maschinenhaus

04/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradise Bitterzoet

04/21 - Manchester, UK @ Academy