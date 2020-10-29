The Kills Share Unreleased Cover of 'I Put A Spell On You'

Earlier this month The Kills revealed plans for an extraordinary career-spanning B-sides and rarities album.

Earlier this month The Kills revealed plans for an extraordinary career-spanning B-sides and rarities album titled Little Bastards out December 11th on Domino. Today, the band share the second track from the collection, just in time for Halloween: A 2009 cover of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put A Spell On You," which comes with a self-produced video composed of live show footage taken in Portland, Pomona, and San Francisco.

The tracks on Little Bastards date back from the band's first 7-inch singles in 2002 through to 2009. All of the material has been newly remastered for release on 2 x LP, CD & Digital and marks the first ever vinyl pressing for some of these tracks. The compilation includes the previously unreleased demo "Raise Me" which was rolled out earlier this month alongside the compilation announcement.

Other LP highlights include "I Call It Art" from the Monsieur Gainsbourg Revisited covers compilation, the brilliant Midnight Boom digital bonus track "Night Train", a blistering performance of "Love Is A Deserter" from an XFM radio session and a handful of classic American roots songs performed with the kind of bruising delivery they're famous for: Howlin' Wolfs' "Forty Four," and Dock Boggs' "Sugar Baby."

First ignited over trans-Atlantic mixtapes shared between two kindred spirits at the turn of the Millennium, the past two decades have seen The Kills master a savage balance, unleashing artful detonation and subtle vocal and guitar violence. That's five albums and four EPs where Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince reimagined the possibilities of modern duality - alchemizing garage rock, punk, and blues into smoke clouds, psychic carnage, and a smoldering nocturnal slink into a northwest passage between Outkast and Suicide.

As performers, their chemistry is unmatched and unfettered; magnetic and enthralling whether drenched in guitar feedback or delivering a piano-led torch song under a single spotlight. The Kills have transcended whatever genres first claimed them and inhabit an entirely unique place in music culture. They are themselves. Inimitable and unparalleled, Little Bastards is a musical refresher manifest as a shot of pure adrenaline.

Watch the video here:

