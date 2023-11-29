The Jesus & Mary Chain to Release New Album 'Glasgow Eyes'

The new album will be released on March 8.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

The Jesus and Mary Chain today set the wheels in motion for a landmark year ahead as they announce the March 8th release of their new album Glasgow Eyes via Fuzz Club and unleash its lead single "jamcod" (spell it out). The duo - brothers Jim and William Reid - will further mark their 40th year in 2024 with an autobiography (published by Orion/White Rabbit) and a major UK and European tour.

Glasgow Eyes was recorded at Mogwai's Castle of Doom studio in Glasgow, where Jim and William continued the creative process that resulted in their previous album, 2017's Damage and Joy, becoming their highest charting album in over twenty years. What emerged is a record that finds one of the UK's most influential groups embracing a productive second chapter, their maelstrom of melody, feedback and controlled chaos now informed more audibly by their love for Suicide and Kraftwerk and a fresh appreciation of the less disciplined attitudes found in jazz.

Jim Reid elaborates, “But don't expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.' People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that's certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there's a telepathy there - we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other's sentences.”

The album's first single, "jamcod," welds dark electronica with the immense guitar sound that can only be that of William Reid creating an instant Mary Chain classic that's also undeniably fresh and radical. "jamcod" and Glasgow Eyes not only extend The Jesus and Mary Chain story, but feel simultaneously like a return to roots. From the incendiary Psychocandy debut and its classic "Just Like Honey" onwards, the Reid brothers steadily became the misfits who made good without compromise.

Glasgow Eyes is now available to pre-order Click Here. Physical formats include CD, single vinyl and, for those who love the sound of vinyl at its purest, limited edition 45 rpm double-vinyl lavishly packaged with artwork by William Reid. Fans who pre-order the album before 10am on Friday December 1st receive priority access to tour tickets. Pre-orders open at 11am GMT today.

2024 TOUR-DATES

March 22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
March 25 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia
March 26 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 1
March 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
March 30 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
April 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
April 3 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
April 5 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
April 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Munich Brewery
April 7 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
April 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
April 11 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
April 12 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
April 13 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
April 15 - Geneva, CH @ L'Usine
April 16 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
April 17 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
April 19 - Krems, AT @ Donaufestival
April 20 - Heidelberg, DE @ Halle O2
April 21 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
April 23 - Brussels, BE @ AB
April 24 - The Hague, NL @ Paard

