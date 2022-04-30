The Indiggo Twins Unveil Video for 'I Will Love You Forever'

Indiggo Twins, creators and writers of the bestselling novel, soundtrack, off-Broadway hit and upcoming TV series "Wicked Clone or How to Deal with the Evil" release a new video for "I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER": https://youtu.be/KbAzx8PTeNA.

Written, composed and orchestrated by Gabriela & Mihaela Modorcea, I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER is a scream for ideal love, a terrible felicity, a longing for eternal, pure love. "It is a song that I wrote when I was in the darkest of my valley, heartbroken and only music could make me soar again to the sky and liberate me. When we are in the darkest valley we grow flowers of love," Gabriela states.

"The strings of my heart were healed by playing the strings of my violin and the scream from my pain turned into a scream of joy when I sang I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER. I had tears of joy and pain at the same time," Gabriela continues.

"We love to live in a magical world where our souls always strive for an ideal, for a love that never extinguishes and is eternal, pure. That love is divine. We can swing in the cradle of sun watching every storm calm knowing that true love is forever," Mihaela reinforced. "We hope that your heart will heal and soar to the sky when you listen to our song I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER. Always know that true love is forever," Gabriela concludes.

www.indiggotwins.com

www.wickedclone.com