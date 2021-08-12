The Happy Fits Releases New Single 'Another Try'

Orchestral tinged indie-pop trio, The Happy Fits - Calvin Langman, Ross Monteith, and Luke Davis - have partnered with SiriusXM's Advanced Placement for the first look of their new single "Another Try." Taken from their two-track bundle, which also includes the track "Cold Turkey," "Another Try" represents the first new music since the release of their 2020 sophomore album, What Could Be Better - PRESS HERE to listen and HERE to watch the "Another Try" visualizer, created by Alexis Kitchmire and Liza Farrell, which features bright and bold pop art images seen through a vintage View-Master.

Reflecting how we often cope with reality in negative ways, the anthemic new single rides an emotionally-charged chorus that highlights the importance of accepting adversity as part of life's journey and an opportunity to grow. Inspired by cabin fever and the fear of losing everything they'd worked towards, "Another Try" is intentional in its effort to feel like a light of inspiration rather than a dark moment in the band's timeline.

Despite signaling the start of a new era for The Happy Fits, "Another Try" continues the band's steadfast mission statement of connecting with a world that's sometimes distant. "For the past 3 years touring and recording was the only life that we knew, and I found myself repeating the same habits, day in and day out. For a time, I tried to do things that I thought would fill some void in me that needed to feel accomplished, but if anything, it just caused me to slip back into my vices," Calvin shares. Moving to Brooklyn to record their new music, "Another Try" ignited the spark the band needed to continue creating vivid, lyrically-driven music. "The song, to me, feels like a goodbye to the negativity and hardships that we have all gone through in the past year," adds Ross.

Their songs, which emphasize life-changing realizations, celebrate our collective ability to overcome the obstacles and hurdles as we level up morally and emotionally. The Happy Fits have cultivated an eager and engaged fanbase who have propelled consumption rates through the roof. The band saw rapid growth following the release of What Could Be Better as their monthly listeners grew to over 780,000 on Spotify and they surpassed 65 million global streams. The trio achieved their first Billboard chartings, landing at #4 on the Alternative New Artists list and #12 on the Top New Artists Albums list, while seeing the album's focus track "Hold Me Down" hit #30 on the Alternative Airwaves chart. The Grammy Foundation, Alternative Press, DuJour, PopMatters, Ones To Watch, Atwood Magazine and more have all signed on to champion The Happy Fits' unique, guitar-and-cello rock, with NPR asking "What Could Be Better? I honestly don't know."

The band will hit the road in October for a 50+ date headline tour to share their optimistic music with their fans, who have helped them sell out stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and DC. Full routing is below. For tickets and more details, visit The Happy Fits website.

In addition to their music, the band regularly connects with fans through their Twitch and YouTube Gaming channel, where they explore the worlds of Minecraft, Among Us, Stardew Valley, and Call of Duty (which they recently played with Ryan Key of Yellowcard). You can catch their weekly live series by adding their linktree to your bookmarks.

The Happy Fits What Could Be Better Tour Dates:

Sept. 19 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Oct. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

Oct. 25 - State College, PA @ Stage West *

Oct. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall & Café *

Oct. 28 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

Oct. 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome *

Oct. 30 - Lakewood, OH @ MaHall's *

Nov. 02 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

Nov. 03 - New Haven, CT @ The Space ^

Nov. 04 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 06 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East - Downstairs ^

Nov. 07 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 09 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 10 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ^

Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

Nov. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^

Nov. 15 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk ^

Nov. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^

Nov. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar ^

Nov. 19 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^

Nov. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

Nov. 22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Showroom ^

Nov. 23 - Portland, OR @ Holocene ^

Nov. 26 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone ^

Nov. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 30 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room ^

Dec. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

Dec. 03 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

Dec. 04 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^

Dec. 05 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

Dec. 07 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar ^

Dec. 08 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables ^

Dec. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ^

Dec. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft ^

Dec. 12 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt ^

Dec. 14 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 ^

Dec. 15 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd (SOLD OUT) ^

﻿* phoneboy and MAGS will support

^ snarls and MAGS will support