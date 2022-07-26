The Greeting Committee to Embark on North American Headline Tour This Fall

Returning to the road in 2022, The Greeting Committee will embark on an extensive North American headline tour this Fall. It kicks off on November 6 at Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO, makes stops in major cities coast-to-coast, and concludes on December 11 at Aisle 5 in Atlanta, GA.

For the first time ever, the band will be offering exclusive VIP packages-more info here. A special Spotify presale for the tour launches on July 26 at 10am local time and runs through July 29 at 10am local time.

The official artist presale begins July 27 at 10am local time until Thursday July 28 at 10pm local time. General on-sale commences Friday July 29 at 10am local time. Support acts for the five-week jaunt will be revealed soon.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

The tour follows a string of sold-out dates and rapturous shows for the group. Earlier this summer, The Greeting Committee unveiled Dandelion (Deluxe). It boasts three never-before-released tracks [the band's self-produced cover of MGMT's GRAMMY®-nominated hit "Kids," "Make Out (8-Track)"], a live version of "Can I Leave Me Too?," "How Long?" (Tune-Yards Remix), and "Sort Of Stranger" feat. Briston Maroney.

The follow-up to the band's 2018 debut album This Is It, Dandelion found the three-piece band working with esteemed producer Jennifer Decilveo (MARINA, FLETCHER, Bat for Lashes) and mixer Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Tame Impala), delivering a moody and mercurial sound perfectly suited to the album's emotional terrain.

While often brutally honesty, Dandelion radiates an irrepressible and unbridled energy, thanks in part to the joyful chemistry that The Greeting Committee bring to every track. To that end, the band selected the album's title due to its suggestion of an unlikely hope.

Christened "a raw and beautiful breakup album" by Ones To Watch, Dandelion has already amassed millions of streams thus far. Upon its release last fall, Atwood Magazine hailed Dandelion as "a blue-eyed record that showcases the band's widening range: what once were vibrant chamber pop tunes that recall The Hush Sound have turned into buzzing, heavy rockers with a dose of '90s nostalgia." FLAUNT said, "If you have yet to hear about The Greeting Committee, prepare to fall in love."

The Greeting Committee - Headline Tour Dates

11/3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl**

11/6 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

11/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/9 - Seattle, WA - - Neumos

11/10 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

11/11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

11/13 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

11/15 - Phoenix, AZ - - Valley Bar

11/17 - Houston, TX - HOB - Bronze Peacock

11/18 - Dallas, TX - - HOB - Cambridge

11/19 - Austin, TX - - Parish

11/29 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

11/30 - Chicago, IL - - Lincoln Hall

12/1 - Detroit, MI - - El Club

12/3 - Toronto, ON - The Drake

12/5 - Boston, MA - - Brighton Music Hall

12/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

12/9 - Washington DC - The Black Cat

12/10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room

12/11 - Atlanta, GA - - Aisle 5