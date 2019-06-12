The Great South Bay Music Festival Returns This Summer

The Great South Bay Music Festival - Long Islands longest running, and largest 4 day, all ages Music & Arts Festival, returns to the picturesque waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21st.

Celebrating its 13th anniversary, the four-day festival, presented by King O'Rourke Autogroup, will feature over 75 performers on five stages, in classic and contemporary rock, folk, punk, blues, indie, jam-band, reggae, and funk genres. The fest boasts multiple craft beer and wine tents, an artisan and craft market, and food court offering a diverse gourmet menu of funky and healthy fare.

Great South Bay Festival will kick off the four days with Long Islands own, Taking Back Sunday, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band on Thursday, July 18. Their performance at the festival will be one of the first of theirs back in the states following a monster tour in Europe. Iconic post hardcore band, and hometown favorites, Glassjaw, plus The Menzingers, and ex My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero & The Future Violents will also perform this day. Ten artists will perform on two stages.

Friday, July 19th brings a genre busting rock-reggae party to the south shore with over 20 performers on 4 stages. Headlining the Main Stage is Slightly Stoopid, described as: "A Spiritual bath of positive party energy. Reggae rock favorites Sublime with Rome returns, with SOJA, and Common Kings supporting.

Saturday at the festival is always "Jam-Day", and this year Great South Bay brings its most eclectic and diverse lineup to date. Fest favorites Lotus headlines the main stage, with Dweezil Zappa supporting and carrying the eclectic Frank Zappa torch. Also appearing on the main Stage are Spafford, Reid Genauer's Assembly of Dust, Pink Talking Fish, and the Englishtown Project.

On the "Jambalaya Stage" Great South Bay will present a 50th anniversary tribute to the '69 Woodstock Festival. Headlining will be Kiss The Sky, featuring Jimy Bleu and Juma Sultan, Hendrix percussionist at the original Woodstock Festival. Also appearing is Who's Next, considered the premier Who tribute, Joplin's Pearl, The The Band Band, and Halfstep, playing the music of the Grateful Dead. Over 25 bands will perform on this day.

Sunday will highlight all things classic rock, and this year it's all about "Legends, and Future Legends". 2019 will be Grammy winners, and perennial rock favorites America's, 49th. anniversary. Original Founding Members: Gerry Beckley, and Dewey Bunnell met in high school, and 40 plus years later are still making music together, and touring the world.

Supporting America is the multi-platinum-selling WAR. True legends with over 50 million records sold, 12 Billboard Top 40 hits, and countless "samples" by artists including: Dave Matthews, Tupac, Flo-Rida, Kendrick Lamar, Korn and more. Main Stage support also includes The Edgar Winter Band and Blue Coupe, a fusion of Blue Oyster Cult founders Joe and Albert Bouchard, and Dennis Dunnaway of Alice Coopers Band. Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, the phenom guitarist who, at just 15 years old, has shared the stage with Gregg Allman, Gary Clark Jr., Tedeschi Trucks Band, Warren Haynes, Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Dweezil Zappa and so many more, is no doubt on the road to being a "Future Legend".

This year, Great South Bay has added an additional stage in an effort to support and nurture original singer-songwriters, and emerging artists. The Busker Stage will showcase 15 up and coming artists.

Emerging Local Artists:

Supporting and presenting original local, emerging artists has always been a given for the Great South Bay Music Festival. This year, the festival is pleased to present some new artists that we are excited to lay on our music loving attendees., as well as some that are GSB Fest regulars, that our attendees look forward to seeing and hearing new artists performing this year include: Fern Dells, Walk-A-Bout, Andre Fortier & Tricycle, Oogee Wawa, Quarter Horse, Jake Incao, and The End of America.

Philanthropy:

Great South Bay is proud to be a part of the Long Island Community, and is committed to doing all we can to support our less fortunate.

As always, Great South Bay will also donate $1 from every ticket sold to the GSB-Stony Brook Cancer Center Fund. To date, the fest has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for the cancer center.

Since 2017, GSB has installed the "Storyville Tent", where up to six LI based organizations can set up a booth, and spread the word about their cause, and raise funds.

Tickets for Great South Bay 2019 are on sale now.

To Purchase Tickets: http://bit.ly/GSB2019Tickets

Ticket price includes all concerts and entertainment. Food & beverages not included.

Children ten and under are free, except for the Sunday children's concert.

Festival Times:

Thursday, July 18: Doors are at 3:00 pm, till 10pm.

Friday, July 19th: Doors are at 3:00PM, till 11pm,

Saturday the 20th.: Doors are at 1:00pm, till 11PM,

Sunday the 21st: 11:00am doors for Great South Bay's annual Kids Concert

Sunday Regular Fest Ticket holders: 1:30 Doors, till 10:00pm.

Shorefront Park is located just a few miles south of LIE, exit 63S.





