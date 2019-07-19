The Flaming Lips Release 'King's Mouth: Music And Songs'

Today, THE FLAMING LIPS release their 15th studio album, King's Mouth: Music And Songs, via Warner Records on vinyl, CD and digital platforms. The original gold colored vinyl Record Store Day limited edition pressing sold out instantly. King's Mouth is now widely available on all formats. To coincide with the album's release and tour, a brand-new video from the album "How Many Times," is also released today. In typical Lipsian fashion, the video is lysergically colorful and completely joyous in its simplicity. It was shot in the band's hometown of Oklahoma City and directed by Wayne Coyne. Click HERE to purchase King's Mouth: Music And Songs.

King's Mouth: Music And Songs was produced by The Flaming Lips, Dennis Coyne and Scott Booker with additional production by Dave Fridmann and Mike Fridmann. This is The Lips' first new studio album since 2017's Oczy Mlody and features twelve new originals that create a conceptual storyline threaded together by the dulcet-toned narration from Mick Jones of The Clash. The music provides the soundtrack for Wayne Coyne's immersive art installation of the same name.

Originally introduced in 2015, the art installation A King's Mouth: An Immersive Installation, showcased its psychedelic visuals and soundscapes through North America in museums such as Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM, the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, MD, the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, OR and Wayne's own creative space, The Womb, in Oklahoma City, OK, Rough Trade NYC, Nashville's Fort Houston, and currently installed at the Arts Center of the Ozarksin Springdale, AR.

A true handcrafted marvel, it consists of a giant metallic head that welcomes spectators inside. Once inside of the foam mouth, an LED light show begins in tandem with music from the album. Now, the record doubles as the sonic companion to the exhibit and allows fans to experience the aural side at any time. Further expanding this multi-faceted world and detailing a fascinating creation myth, the accompanying literary tome, King's Mouth: Immerse Heap Trip Fantasy Experience tells the story of the King's Mouth through words and visuals by Coyne, adds yet another dimension to the project, which ranks among the bands most ambitious thus far. About the vision, Coyne wrote, "The King's Mouth immersive/child-like qualities are born from the same spark and womb as The Flaming Lips' live performances. The King's Mouth adventure was made for humans of all sizes, ages, cultures, and religions."

King's Mouth: Music And Songs Track listing:

We Don't Know How And We Don't Know Why

The Sparrow

Giant Baby

Mother Universe

How Many Times

Electric Fire

All For The Life Of The City

Feedaloodum Beedle Dot

Funeral Parade

Dipped In Steel

Mouth Of The King

How Can A Head

In other Lips news, Steven Drozd has created a podcast that covers their 35-year recording career. This multi-part series will illustrate their inimitable and out there creative process covering their aural oeuvre in their own words: THE SORCERER'S ORPHAN: A SONG BY SONG HISTORY OF THE FLAMING LIPS: Episode 6 "King's Mouth"- is available now.

As previously announced, THE LIPS have confirmed a twelve-date summer tour with The Claypool Lennon Delirium with support from Particle Kid. Click HERE for further details. Special VIP packages will also be available for those who want the ultimate LIPS experience. This will include early access to the venue, so fans can be part of the pre-show warm up on stage during soundcheck for a few songs. Wayne and members of The Lips will then spend some time for an intimate meet and greet before fans have the chance to grab the best seats in the house close to the stage or be first at the merch booth before the crowds enter the venue.

The Flaming Lips/The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Particle Kid Summer 2019 US Tour:

July 23 Wichita, KS Wave

July 24 Des Moines, IA Water Works Park Amphitheater

July 26 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn @ White River State Park

July 27 Lewiston, NY (Niagara Falls) Artpark Amphitheater

July 28 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 30 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

July 31 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall (w/o The Claypool Lennon)

Aug 02 Utica, NY Saranac Brewery

Aug 03 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors

Aug 05 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 06 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion

Aug 07 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Europe/U.K./Australia Headline:

Sep 01 Prato, ITL Piazza Duomo

Sep 05 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

Sep 06 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

Sep 07 London, UK O2 Brixton Academy

Sep 28 Brisbane, AU Fortitude Music Hall

Sep 30 Sydney, AU Sydney Opera House

Oct 01 Sydney, AU Sydney Opera House

Dates below are Festivals:

Sep 13 Chicago, IL Riot Fest Chicago

Sep 20 Louisville, KY Bourbon and Beyond Festival

Oct 03-04 Melbourne, AU Melbourne International Arts Festival

Oct 10-13 Lake Perris, CA Desert Daze





Related Articles View More Music Stories