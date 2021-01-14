The CMA Foundation Announces Programming With Artist Ambassador Lindsay Ell

The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), welcomes accomplished triple threat musician, vocalist and songwriter Lindsay Ell, whose latest album heart theory continues to garner critical and fan acclaim, as the next Artist Ambassador to join the Unified Voices for Music Education (UVfME) initiative. Through her prior work with the CMA Foundation, Ell has seen firsthand the importance of the CMA Foundation's work in the music education sector. Her stellar musicianship and songwriting skills will take centerstage as she participates in a variety of activities including creating video tutorials, virtually meeting with students to lead a songwriting workshop and other advocacy efforts to bring more visibility to the organization's support of music education.

"Lindsay knows the healing power of music and the importance of music education," says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director. "Her impactful story and passion for music as not only a creative outlet, but a call for human connection make her a fitting ambassador as we kick off the year with continued efforts supporting music education across the U.S."

"Music education was such an important part of my childhood," says Ell. "Growing up I learned to lean into music as an outlet thanks to the guidance and encouragement of some truly amazing teachers. Music is an incredible connector that helps us process our emotions, which is incredibly important given the current state of the world and the weight we are all feeling. Being able to teach the power of music to students in school at an early age is a gift that I believe will serve them in so many ways for the rest of their lives. It is truly an honor to be named an Artist Ambassador for the CMA Foundation's Unified Voices for Music Education program. I am so excited to highlight the impact our amazing music teachers across this country have on students through music education, and to pay forward the gifts my teachers shared with me."

Ell is the third artist to join the CMA Foundation's Unified Voices for Music Education Artist Ambassador program.

Fellow Artist Ambassador Jimmie Allen participated in several online events throughout December which included virtually meeting with a third-grade music class at Snowden Elementary in Memphis, TN to share his story and discuss music and songwriting with the young students. He also took part in the CMA Foundation's Teaching Artist Webinar Series to discuss culturally relevant teaching, music discovery and parenting in a pandemic. CMA Award-winning artist Ashley McBryde served as the inaugural Artist Ambassador, meeting virtually with music educators in November to discuss obstacles they are facing and sharing how music education led to her career in Country Music. McBryde also created a music lesson on building the major scale for teachers and students to use in both their in-person and virtual classrooms.

The CMA Foundation launched UVfME last July in response to a need for resources, stemming from COVID-19's impact on music education. The online collective serves as a place where music educators can interface through lesson ideas and other creative methods, as they find innovative ways to teach and connect with students during this unique school year. UVfME is a collaborative effort guided and executed by a network of music education professionals from across the country in partnership with the CMA Foundation.

The CMA Foundation will continue to provide resources and support music educators through UVfME as more Artist Ambassadors are announced in the coming months.

Established in 2011 as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), the CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music. Through strategic partnerships, professional development and grant distribution, the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), invests various resources across the national public school system, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach organizations.