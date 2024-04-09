The Body & Dis Fig Reveal North American Tour Dates for Summer 2024

The tour kicks off in Troy, NY on July 3.

By: Apr. 09, 2024
The Body & Dis Fig Reveal North American Tour Dates for Summer 2024
Following the release of their acclaimed debut collaborative album Orchards of a Futile Heaven, The Body & Dis Fig have announced a collaborative tour throughout North America this Summer. The shows will be their first ever collaborative shows, with more planned for Europe and the UK later in the year, including a set at Amplifest in Porto, Portugal.  Tour dates can be found below and tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10am local time.

The Body & Dis Fig are a natural pair. Each has pioneered instantly recognizable worlds of sound all their own that defy any traditional categorizations or boundaries. The Body, Lee Buford and Chip King, continually challenge any conventional conception of metal, collaborating with myriad artists and from the folk-leanings of their work with BIG|BRAVE to their groundbreaking work with the Assembly of Light Choir to the intensity of their collaborations with OAA or Thou. Dis Fig, aka Felicia Chen, pushes electronic music into dark extremes, from warped DJ sets to avant production, from being a member of Tianzhuo Chen’s performance-art series TRANCE to being the vocalist with The Bug. The Body and Dis Fig find kinship in reimagining what it means to make “heavy music”. Their debut Orchards of a Futile Heaven is the perfect synthesis of two forces, twisting melodicism and intoxicating rhythms, layering a dense miasma of distortion with intense beats and a soaring voice clawing its way towards absolution.

Orchards of a Futile Heaven’s walls of sputtering texture and tectonic booms are soaked in the reverence and melancholy of sacred spaces brought to life by palpable intensity by Chen’s voice. Crafted during a time of personal fragility, the album’s devastating force lies beyond any of the expected noise and abrasive textures typically associated with both The Body & Dis Fig. Suffused with a raw vulnerability and a longing for catharsis, Chen’s voice searches for escape in the midst of oppressive atmospheres as if determined to find relief from guilt. Orchards of a Futile Heaven affirms The Body & Dis Fig as skilled sound sculptors who have an exceptional ability to make deeply affecting music, bracing as it is touching, harrowing as it is awe-inspiring. Together, the two have harnessed their expansive artistry to make music that is profoundly emotional, and staggering in its beauty.

TOURING DATES

July 3  Troy, NY @ No Fun
July 4  Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
July 5  Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
July 7  Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
July 8  Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
July 9  Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
July 12  Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
July 13  Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
July 14  Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
July 17  San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
July 18  Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
July 19  Giant Rock, CA @ Giant Rock
July 20  San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
July 21  Jerome, AZ @ Puscifer Store
July 22  Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
July 24  Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
July 25  Austin, TX @ Parish
July 26  Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe
July 27  Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live
July 28  New Orleans, LA @ The Broadside
July 29  Atlanta, GA @ 529
July 30  Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
August 1  Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse
August 2  Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
August 3  New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
August 4  Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

ALBUM TRACK LISTING

1. Eternal Hours

2. To Walk a Higher Path

3. Dissent, Shame

4. Orchards of a Futile Heaven

5. Holy Lance

6. Coils of Kaa

7. Back to the Water



