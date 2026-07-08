The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Set 'Stay Strong Jamrock' Summer World Tour

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The Grammy award-winning reggae legends Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are performing live across the United States and around the globe this summer as part of their “Stay Strong Jamrock” World Tour. Show attendees will be able to hear fan-favorite hit songs Bad Boys and Sweat (A La La La La Long) at Tour stops in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, Montana, Washington, Spain and Europe.

“We are excited for our summer tour and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music to our fans all over the globe,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle. For information about Inner Circle’s Summer Tour stops, updates and tickets, visit here.

“The best part about touring is connecting with the fans. Every city, every crowd, every face in the audience brings a different energy, and we as musicians, feed off that. We’re looking forward to meeting our fans, and creating new memories together this summer,” said Rodger Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award-winning reggae band, is world-renowned for their certified Platinum Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys, also the theme song of the popular television series *COPS*. Another hit song, Sweat (A La La La La Long), is certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release. Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together.

Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Upcoming Tour Stops

Thursday, July 9: Boonsboro, MD at The Hall of Boro Live

Friday, July 10: Asbury Park, NJ at House of Independence

Saturday, July 11: Hartford, CT at The Webster

Sunday, July 12: Virginia Beach, VA at Elevation

Thursday, July 23: Sommar I Trebo, Sandviken, Sweden

Friday, July 24: FredagsFest - Aalborg, Denmark

Saturday, July 25: AgitAgueda - Agueda, Portugal

Sunday, July 26: Reggae Jam Festival - Bersenbruck, Germany

Tuesday, July 28: Maimunarnika- Sofia Bulgaria

Friday, July 31: Fox & Ferkin - London, England

Sunday, August 2: Reggaeland UK- Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

Friday, August 7: Picture on Festival -Bildein, Austria

Saturday, August 8: No Logo BZH- St. Malo, France

Sunday, August 9: Reggae Sun Fest - Oeiras, Portugal

Saturday, August 29: OG Hemp Festival - Butte, Montana at Butte Depot

Monday, September 7: In Reggae Vibrations- Washington

Sunday, November 15: Reggae Sound Splash Festival – Clearwater, Florida

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