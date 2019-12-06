The 11th Annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival Announce Second Round Of Artists

After an impressive round one lineup including Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Ice Cube, Jimmy Cliff, Chronixx and more (https://californiarootsfestival.com/line-up), the California Roots Music and Arts Festival is proud to announce its second wave of artists including Rebelution, Atmosphere, Sean Paul, Tribal Seeds, Collie Buddz, The Green, The Expendables, Cultura Profética, The Movement, Keznamdi, EarthKry, Artikal Sound System, The Elovaters, and Arise Roots. The eleventh edition will take place May 22-24, 2020 at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center, and will continue to celebrate the strong community of roots, rock & reggae music lovers, who are dedicated to environmental awareness, sustainability, and a positive lifestyle.

For the past decade, Cali Roots have paved its own unique way in the festival circuit, leading by example on how their event can do more than just entertain. Cali Roots has become synonymous with a lineup heavy with the top performers in the genre, unique, cultivated fan experiences, dedicated to greening initiatives and a commitment to giving back to incredible non-profits. Cali Roots' ethos is to reduce their impact on the environment by aligning with other like-minded organizations, making earth-wise choices regarding the products purchased, promoting environmental awareness to fans, staff & artists, and continuing to set the bar higher each year in their commitment to sustainability. Their efforts have been recognized by FestX, which selected the event as a finalist for "Outstanding Green Festival" for two years in a row!

"It's amazing to see how much the festival has grown in the past decade without losing its sense of community." states festival Co-Producer Dan Sheehan. He adds, "There's something magical to see fans coming back year after year with more friends and now kids; introducing a new generation to the Cali Roots experience."

Round Two Artist Line-Up Announcement:

Rebelution

Atmosphere

Sean Paul

Tribal Seeds

Collie Buddz

The Green

The Expendables

Cultura Profética

The Movement

Keznamdi

EarthKry

Artikal Sound System

The Elovaters

Arise Roots





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk