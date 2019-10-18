Temecula Road Release Single 'Maybe Not' via All Digital Platforms

Rising country trio, TEMECULA ROAD is excited to release their soulful new track "Maybe Not" today via all digital platforms. The song, written by the trio's Dawson Anderson, along with Trannie Anderson and Ian Christian and produced by Andrew DeRoberts (Devin Dawson, Kip Moore, Eli Young Band, Jillian Jacqueline), is their third new release this year, following "Fades" and "Never Knew I Needed You" which hit Top 5 and Top 15 respectively on Radio Disney Country's Top 50 Chart. A story behind the song "Maybe Not" video clip premiered today via Taste of Country.



"This song was actually written as a ballad, but after playing it on the road for over a year it took on a new life as a fun, flirty more up-tempo love song," says Emma Salute. "If you had to describe it using only one emoji, it'd definitely be the winky face ," says Maddie Salute. "It's been one of our favorites for a long time and were really excited to share it with the world! It's a new side of Temecula Road you haven't heard yet," says Dawson Anderson.



The new music release follows the exciting announcement that the trio will be returning to their native west coast to perform at Stagecoach in Indio, California on April 25. For tickets and information, visit stagecoachfestival.com. Fans can grab tickets for Temecula Road's November 1 Grand Ole Opry debut at The Ryman in downtown Nashville. Emma, Maddie, and Dawson will take the iconic stage fresh off of an overseas tour stint with Scotty McCreery in late October. They join as special guests opening for Sara Evans on her "Sara Evans - Blue Christmas Tour," 10-city festive tour, launching December 5 in Huntsville, Alabama.



Called out by The Huffington Post, CMT, Sounds Like Nashville, and Taste of Country as one of the top new country artists to watch and named after the town they grew up in, Temecula Road (comprised of sisters Emma and Maddie Salute, and longtime friend Dawson Anderson) are known for their trademark harmonies and their covers which have earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and Brett Eldredge. With over 13 million streams and counting, these days it's their original music putting them on the map. Over the past two years, Temecula Road made debut performances at C2C's Country Music Festival in London, Stagecoach Music Festival and the CMA Music Festival. The band was named one of Radio Disney's NEXT BIG THING artists and were nominated in the "The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist" category at the Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion. On the touring side, the trio heads overseas this fall with Scotty McCreery and will join as special guests opening for Sara Evans on her "Sara Evans - Blue Christmas Tour" over the holidays.





