Teenage Halloween Release New Single 'Holes'

Power-pop queer-punk band Teenage Halloween have released the second single for their upcoming Don Giovanni self-titled debut LP, titled "Holes."



Last month the band released lead single "Stationary" which Paste Magazine called "... an explosive pop-punk anthem." The song ended up on several Best Songs Of July lists, including BrooklynVegan, Paste Magazine, and The Alternative.

"Holes" is a punk staple fastened with energetic dance-like melodies that carries the narrative of a closeted queer person growing up in familiar spaces. They're constantly reminded of the need to suppress certain parts of themselves in order to survive. It's about falling deep into personal hardships, trying diligently to justify and validate them to come out stronger but recognizing a reality where it's safer not to do so.

Predominantly a queer-identifying band, the songs on the album reflect that experience holistically with lyrics that grapple with vulnerability, community, extreme existentialism, mental illness, and gender euphoria. The album maintains constant energy, and that energy also celebrates the bravery of being a queer band. Further, the songs speak in narratives, making sure people are held accountable for their actions and in the same vein, given the opportunity to communicate that self-reflection.



The self-titled debut album Teenage Halloween was recorded by Evan Bernard in Big Mama's Recording Studio and will be released by Don Giovanni Records on September 18, 2020.

Listen to "Holes" here:

Photo Credit: Sonya Alfano

