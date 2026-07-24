Tech N9ne Releases 25th Anniversary Version of 'This Ring' With New Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Tech N9ne has released a 25th anniversary version of THIS RING, the track originally recorded a quarter century ago, alongside a new music video marking the milestone.

On July 24, 2026, Tech N9ne released a Remastered 2026 version of 'This Ring,' one of his most popular deep cuts. A standout in the Strange Music discography, the track represented a turning point in his artistry. Turning his lyrical incisiveness on himself, he pondered infidelity, its ramifications on a family, and its stain on his own mind and marriage at the time. The accompanying music video comprises shots from over 140 different performances of 'This Ring' over the last 25 years, functioning as both a time capsule and a testament to the enduring impact of his music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDEOID

The visual intercuts footage of Tech rapping seated during his shows, fixated on his ring finger. It flips through images of him on a folding chair, on the edge of the stage, and on a throne, overlaying his evolution. With the remastered recording, 'This Ring' alternates between hypnotic croons and inimitable staccato machine gun-paced bars. He sighs, 'If I did no music, then would you respect mine, this wedding band and music draws a line between life and Tech N9ne.' He wrestles with responsibilities out loud, 'I gotta be Tech and daddy and hubby, but music mixed with family's ug-aly.'

'This Ring' (25th Anniversary) (Remastered 2026) appears on the upcoming album revamp, Anghellic: The Resurrection (25th Anniversary Remaster), out August 28, 2026 via Strange Music. The new anniversary release will be available in multiple limited-edition physical configurations, including the God Complex Package, It's Alive Package, and Stamina Package, along with a variant-color vinyl edition and a CD edition. Pre-orders are available at the official Strange Music site.

For Anghellic: The Resurrection (25th Anniversary Remaster), Tech personally oversaw the remixing and remastering of the original recordings alongside engineer Ben 'Bengineer' Cybulsky, bringing new clarity and dimension to the album while preserving the uncompromising vision that made it a fan favorite.

More than a catalog milestone, Anghellic remains central to the Tech N9ne mythology. Its descent through Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven turned a deeply personal inner conflict into a fully realized world, pairing rapid-fire precision and theatrical darkness with vulnerability, melody, and an unmistakable Kansas City identity. The album cracked the Top 60 of the Billboard 200 and reached No. 50 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Across its stacked tracklist, Anghellic delivered enduring fan favorites including 'Einstein,' 'Psycho Bitch,' 'Sinister Tech,' and 'This Ring.' The haunting 'Psycho Messages' and 'Psycho Bitch' incorporate John Carpenter's iconic Halloween theme, while 'Einstein' became a live staple and a showcase for the complex, high-velocity delivery that would become one of Tech's signatures. XXL later included 'Psycho Bitch,' 'Sinister Tech,' and 'This Ring' among 'The 30 Most Essential Tech N9ne Songs.'

Tech has also been active on the live front this summer. He made six total appearances at the FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City. For the final one, he performed inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the halftime show at the quarter final match between Argentina and Switzerland (watch the official re-cap). Fox 4 Kansas City also sat down with him for an exclusive interview.

Last week, Jelly Roll personally invited Tech to perform 'Red Kingdom' during his show at Kauffman Stadium (home of the Kansas City Royals). It marked a special full circle moment for the longtime friends and collaborators — which Tech celebrated on his Instagram. Jelly Roll took a moment to leave a heartfelt comment on the post, 'l've been tripping out about this ever since we talked backstage, there really is no Jelly Roll as I am now without Tech. This man really truly changed my life y'all. Love you forever brother.'

Tech recently also wrapped the Strange Wid' It Tour, his co-headlining North American run with E-40.

MORE ABOUT TECH N9NE

Tech N9ne has built one of hip-hop's most enduring independent careers by refusing to follow a conventional blueprint. He did not need a major label, did not call either coast home, and never compromised the rapid-fire 'chopper' style, theatrical intensity, and relentless work ethic that set him apart. Instead, he transformed Kansas City, MO into ground zero for the evolution of an independent movement, sending aftershocks through music, sports, video games, television, film, and fashion.

With billions of streams, dozens of RIAA gold and platinum plaques, and hundreds of sold-out shows under his belt, Tech has notched four Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200 and set the record for the most Top 10 albums on the Billboard Rap Albums chart. His catalog spans decades of hits, from the platinum-certified 'Caribou Lou' and gold-certified 'Fragile' [feat. Kendrick Lamar, ¡Mayday!, and Kendall Morgan] to 'Face Off' featuring Joey Cool, King Iso, and Dwayne Johnson.

Tech's reach has continued to expand across genres. In 2024, he joined Falling In Reverse and Alex Terrible of Slaughter To Prevail on 'Ronald' and sold out a performance with the Kansas City Symphony. He has performed on NPR's Tiny Desk and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, graced the cover of XXL, and collaborated with artists ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Jelly Roll to Eminem, Lil Wayne, Corey Taylor, and Dwayne Johnson.

As the co-founder of Strange Music, Tech also helped build one of the most recognizable independent labels in hip-hop. More than three decades into an unprecedented journey, he continues to expand his legacy without slowing down.

Photo Credit: Cameron Logan Cox



Photo Credit: Cameron Logan Cox

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...