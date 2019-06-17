Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Sets Apple Music Pre-Add Records
Taylor Swift's 7th studio album Lover has already set a new Apple Music record...and it's not even out yet!
Lover is officially the most pre-added album by a female artist ever on Apple Music in the first day with 178.6K Pre-Adds worldwide, breaking the previous record set by thank u, next by Ariana Grande.
The album has also set the record for most pre-added pop album in its first day worldwide.
Since opening pre-adds on Thursday June 13th, Lover has seen 222.4K Pre-Adds worldwide and that number continues to grow exponentially.
Lover drops everywhere August 23. Until then...You need to calm down!
