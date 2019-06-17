Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Sets Apple Music Pre-Add Records

Jun. 17, 2019  
Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Sets Apple Music Pre-Add Records

Taylor Swift's 7th studio album Lover has already set a new Apple Music record...and it's not even out yet!

Lover is officially the most pre-added album by a female artist ever on Apple Music in the first day with 178.6K Pre-Adds worldwide, breaking the previous record set by thank u, next by Ariana Grande.

The album has also set the record for most pre-added pop album in its first day worldwide.

Since opening pre-adds on Thursday June 13th, Lover has seen 222.4K Pre-Adds worldwide and that number continues to grow exponentially.

Lover drops everywhere August 23. Until then...You need to calm down!

For all things Taylor Swift on Apple Music, click HERE.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • BBC America Presents WILD LIFE WEEK
  • Jeff Beck Announces U.S. Tour Dates
  • Rubikon Returns With First Album In Four Years
  • Rancid Announce Tour Dates Featuring Pennywise and Special Guests
  • Tommy Bracco Announced as Houseguest for Season 21 of BIG BROTHER
  • Glenda Jackson to Star in BBC One's Adaptation of ELIZABETH IS MISSING

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup