Taylor Swift Partners With GRAMMY Museum For 'I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (At GRAMMY Museum)' Exhibit

In celebration of Taylor Swift’s history-making six sold-out SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles starting this week, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents a special pop-up exhibit, I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At GRAMMY Museum), open now for a limited time through Mon, Sept. 18. The exhibit is on display in the Museum’s 4th floor theater gallery.

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At GRAMMY Museum) immerses the visitor into the world of Swift’s recent “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” music video, with a display of 11 costumes and two instruments for a total of 13 artifacts from the video. The costumes were all worn during Swift’s original Speak Now era.

The music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” features actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner breaking Swift out of a museum vault while Presley Cash waits in the getaway car—a symbolic representation of how it has felt for Swift to have her fans help her reclaim her music. Swift wrote and directed the music video, realizing her dream of directing fight scenes and a heist storyline, with help from Director of Photography, Jonathan Sela, ASC.

“Taylor Swift is about to make history in Los Angeles by setting the SoFi stadium record for the most performances as a headliner,” said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the GRAMMY Museum. “We’re thrilled to honor this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long.”

Taylor Swift X GRAMMY Museum “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)(From The Vault)” Exhibit Includes

Exhibit highlights include 13 artifacts, all of which were worn and played by Swift during her original Speak Now era, and featured in the “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)(From The Vault)” music video:

Swift’s vintage lace dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Eric Winterling dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s custom REEM ACRA dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Valentino gown from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Jenny Packham dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Susan Hilferty dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Jenny Packham dress from her Speak Now Tour

Joey King’s Monsoon white dress & wig from Swift’s “Mean” music video

Swift’s Temperley dress from her “Mean” music video

Swift’s vintage flapper-style dress from her “Mean” music video

Swift’s Zara dress from her “Mine” music video

Swift’s Gibson Les Paul red sparkle top guitar from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Deering banjo from her Speak Now Tour

For more information regarding ticket reservations for the exhibit, please visit here.

Watch the music video here:

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming.

Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.