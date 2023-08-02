Taylor Swift Partners With GRAMMY Museum For 'I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (At GRAMMY Museum)' Exhibit

The special pop up is open now for a limited time through Mon, Sept. 18.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Taylor Swift Partners With GRAMMY Museum For 'I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (At GRAMMY Museum)' Exhibit

In celebration of Taylor Swift’s history-making six sold-out SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles starting this week, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents a special pop-up exhibit, I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At GRAMMY Museum), open now for a limited time through Mon, Sept. 18. The exhibit is on display in the Museum’s 4th floor theater gallery.

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At GRAMMY Museum) immerses the visitor into the world of Swift’s recent “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” music video, with a display of 11 costumes and two instruments for a total of 13 artifacts from the video. The costumes were all worn during Swift’s original Speak Now era.

The music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” features actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner breaking Swift out of a museum vault while Presley Cash waits in the getaway car—a symbolic representation of how it has felt for Swift to have her fans help her reclaim her music. Swift wrote and directed the music video, realizing her dream of directing fight scenes and a heist storyline, with help from Director of Photography, Jonathan Sela, ASC. 

“Taylor Swift is about to make history in Los Angeles by setting the SoFi stadium record for the most performances as a headliner,” said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the GRAMMY Museum. “We’re thrilled to honor this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long.”

Taylor Swift X GRAMMY Museum “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)(From The Vault)” Exhibit Includes

Exhibit highlights include 13 artifacts, all of which were worn and played by Swift during her original Speak Now era, and featured in the “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)(From The Vault)” music video:

Swift’s vintage lace dress from her Speak Now Tour
Swift’s Eric Winterling dress from her Speak Now Tour
Swift’s custom REEM ACRA dress from her Speak Now Tour
Swift’s Valentino gown from her Speak Now Tour
Swift’s Jenny Packham dress from her Speak Now Tour
Swift’s Susan Hilferty dress from her Speak Now Tour
Swift’s Jenny Packham dress from her Speak Now Tour
Joey King’s Monsoon white dress & wig from Swift’s “Mean” music video
Swift’s Temperley dress from her “Mean” music video
Swift’s vintage flapper-style dress from her “Mean” music video
Swift’s Zara dress from her “Mine” music video
Swift’s Gibson Les Paul red sparkle top guitar from her Speak Now Tour
Swift’s Deering banjo from her Speak Now Tour
For more information regarding ticket reservations for the exhibit, please visit here.

Watch the music video here:

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming.

Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Thundercat & Tame Impala to Release No More Lies Limited Vinyl Pressing Photo
Thundercat & Tame Impala to Release 'No More Lies' Limited Vinyl Pressing

Following the success of Thundercat and Tame Impala’s “No More Lies” comes the release of a limited edition single sided 7” product. The collaboration is the first new Thundercat song in over three years, which arrives ahead of a huge string of tour dates for Thunder’s In Yo Girl’s City tour including North and South American dates.

2
Poolside Releases New Single Float Away With Vansire Photo
Poolside Releases New Single 'Float Away' With Vansire

“Float Away” is released alongside a video directed by Nathan Castiel, who did the “Each Night” video and whose portfolio includes work for Remi Wolf, Jackson Wang and Surf Curse. Shot at a house in Malibu, Paradise is joined by Vansire’s Josh Augustin and Sam Winemiller, Poolside guitarist Alton Allen and Taylor Olin to play members of a cult.

3
The Connells Release Live Acoustic Version of Running Mary Photo
The Connells Release Live Acoustic Version of 'Running Mary'

Craft Recordings is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Connells’ breakthrough album, Ring, with its first vinyl reissue and a bonus-filled CD. The group has also shared a previously unheard live acoustic version of “Running Mary” which is featured along with other recently discovered versions of tracks from Ring on this bonus-filled release.

4
TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Announces Till You Return Sophomore LP Photo
TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Announces 'Till You Return' Sophomore LP

The band, fronted by non-binary guitarist / songwriter Luk Henderiks, unveil their one-two punch double A-side single “Supertrans / Takeaway” alongside an official video. “Supertrans / Takeaway” is accompanied by a tripped-out night terror visual, directed by band buddy Jordan Serrano of CALICUZNS.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming NetworkCassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ MarfoxBadsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ Marfox
Video: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIGVideo: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIG
Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO