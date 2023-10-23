Taylor Swift Back in the Recording Studio With Jack Antonoff

Swift will be releasing her re-recorded "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on Friday, October 27.

Oct. 23, 2023

Taylor Swift Back in the Recording Studio With Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift is back in the recording studio with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The Grammy-winner shared a video and photos from inside an unspecified recording studio today to celebrate that "Cruel Summer" off her 2019 album "Lover" had hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The achievement marks Swift's 10th #1 song on the chart. The track had not been released as a single until this year, four years after its release, after gaining more traction when Swift used it as the opening number on her Eras Tour.

"From five years ago. A song that we said was the best song but we thought, 'Oh, this is just going to be our secret best song.' That's what we thought," Antonoff said.

"It's not even the summer anymore," Swift added. "It's deep fall. I'm wearing a sweater."

Swift will be releasing her re-recorded version of "1989" this Friday. The album was the first time that she and Antonoff had worked on an album together, collaborating on "Your Are In Love," "I Wish You Would," and "Out of the Woods."

Since then, Antonoff has served as one of the main producers on her albums "Reputation," "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore," and "Midnights."

While they did not reveal what they are working on in the studio today, it could potentially be one of Swift's final re-recorded "Taylor's Version" albums. With "1989"'s release on Friday, "Reputation" and her self-titled debut album are what is left.

Check out the photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift has previously released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version will include five bonus tracks.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Swift won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.



