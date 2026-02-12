Tame Impala to Play North American Arena Tour with Djo and Dominic Fike

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After 2025 and 2026 global sell-outs, Tame Impala has added another run of North American dates, kicking off this summer. The tour will begin in Miami at Kaseya Center on July 7th and wrap up September 19th at the Toyota Center in Houston. The first half of the tour will be supported by Djo, and the latter half by Dominic Fike.

Artist presales via Seated will begin Wednesday, February 18 at 12pm local time, with unique passwords required. Additional presales will follow on Thursday, February 19 at 12pm local time, including the AEG/Venue presale, the Ticketmaster/AXS presale, and the Radio presale. All presales will conclude Thursday, February 19 at 10pm local time, with the public on sale beginning Friday, February 20 at 12pm local time. For more information visit here.

Late last year, Tame Impala released his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat via Columbia Records, which features breakout hit “Dracula.” The song has now held the #1 position at ALT radio and Tame Impala has since released “Dracula (JENNIE Remix)." Listen to it below.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

* w/ Djo

+ w/ Dominic Fike

4/4 – Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota – Porto, Portugal - SOLD OUT

4/5 – MEO Arena – Lisbon, Portugal - SOLD OUT

4/7 – Movistar Arena – Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT

4/8 – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain - SOLD OUT

4/10 – LDLC Arena – Lyon, France - SOLD OUT

4/12 – Inalpi Arena – Turin, Italy - SOLD OUT

4/13 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy - SOLD OUT

4/14 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland - SOLD OUT

4/16 – Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany - SOLD OUT

4/18 – PreZero Arena – Gliwice, Poland - SOLD OUT

4/20 – O2 Arena – Prague, Czechia - SOLD OUT

4/23 – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT

4/25 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark - SOLD OUT

4/26 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT

4/27 – Unity Arena – Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

4/29 – Uber Arena – Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT

4/30 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany - SOLD OUT

5/1 – PSD Bank Dome – Dusseldorf, Germany - SOLD OUT

5/3 – Accor Arena – Paris, France - SOLD OUT

5/4 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

5/5 – AFAS Dome – Antwerp, Belgium - SOLD OUT

5/7 – The O2 – London, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

5/8 – Co-op Live Arena – Manchester, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

5/9 – Utilita Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

5/11 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom - SOLD OUT

5/13 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT

7/7 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL*

7/9 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL*

7/12 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

7/15 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA*

7/18 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD*

7/19 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD*

7/22 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC*

7/25 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

7/26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

7/28 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

7/29 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

8/1 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC*

8/4 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

8/25 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH+

8/28 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN+

9/1 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA+

9/5 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC+

9/8 – Moda Center – Portland, OR+

9/11 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO+

9/14 – Mortgage Matchup Center– Phoenix, AZ+

9/17 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX+

9/19 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX+

About Tame Impala:

Kevin Parker is a multi-faceted musician who plays every instrument and acting as writer, producer, mixer and engineer on his projects. Hehas been nominated for five GRAMMY awards with two wins. One for his collaboration with Justice on 2024’s “Neverender” and another for his own song “End of Summer.” In his home country of Australia, he’s racked up 15 ARIA Awards and 32 Nominations. He’s won the BRIT Award for Best International Band and scored nominations for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award.

Tame Impala has had numerous US Alternative Radio Top 10 songs including three #1’s for “Dracula”, “Lost In Yesterday” and “Is It True.” Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know The Better” is part of the Billionaires Club with over 2 billion streams and the project has racked up numerous gold and platinum certifications globally.

Tame Impala has headlined festivals and arenas around the world and released five full-length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents, The Slow Rush and his most recent release Deadbeat. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Gorillaz, Thundercat, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Rhianna, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and many more.

Photo Credit: Julian Klincewicz