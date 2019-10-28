Tame Impala Detail New LP and Share New Song 'It Might Be Time'

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has officially announced his fourth studio album, The Slow Rush out February 14th on Interscope. Today, Parker also releases an additional album track, "It Might Be Time," which follows the previously released album track, "Borderline." Parker also released a single, "Patience," earlier this year. The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker's studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia. The twelve tracks were recorded, produced and mixed by Parker. Fans can pre-order The Slow Rush at tameimpala.com and all major retailers, or with a ticket purchase for soon to be announced North American tour dates. Sign up to the mailing list for touring news. Digital pre-orders will receive the two album tracks instantly. The Slow Rush will also be printed in 4 heavyweight double disc vinyl formats - standard black, forest green (Limited Edition - all retailers), red/blue (indie retail exclusive) and splatter (Tame Impala webstore exclusive).

Listen to the song below!

"It Might Be Time" is your paranoid shadow snapping at your Achilles heel. It's the horrifying idea that your mojo's gone out for a walk and it may not be coming back. It's second guessing yourself, wondering "have I still got it? Did I ever??" Your paranoid inner observer taunting you in your own denial, telling you to wake up and accept your salad days are over. A dynamic, bombastic burst of pungent prog-pop, "It Might Be Time" pulses on an insistent keyboard groove, punctuated by collisions of overblown drums flaying at the edges, the outward expression of a restless internal funk. A heady psych bomb threatening to implode, "It Might Be Time" is potent Tame Impala 2020.

The Slow Rush is Parker's deep dive into the oceans of time, conjuring the feeling of a lifetime in a lightning bolt, of major milestones whizzing by while you're looking at your phone, it's a paean to creation and destruction and the unending cycle of life. Parker told the New York Times earlier this year, "A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards. I'm being swept by this notion of time passing. There's something really intoxicating about it." The album cover was created in collaboration with photographer Neil Krug and features a symbol of humanity all but swallowed whole by the surrounding environment, as though in the blink of an eye.

In the last six months Tame Impala have headlined multiple major festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, ACL and more. He debuted two new songs on Saturday Night Live and sold out arenas around the world including two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Tame Impala is Kevin Parker. His last album Currents (Interscope) was released in 2015 earning him a second GRAMMY nomination, RIAA Gold-certification and word-wide critical acclaim. The New York Times labeled it a "a tour de force" and Pitchfork said, "nearly every proper song on 'Currents' is a revelatory statement of Parker's range and increasing expertise as a producer, arranger, songwriter, and vocalist while maintaining the essence of Tame Impala." NPR noted, "[Parker] advocates for constant reinvention... That commitment to evolution helps make Tame Impala an unlikely but worthy candidate for major stardom."

He first toured the U.S. in 2010, playing small clubs for crowds of 200. A handful of trips to the U.S. later and thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has gone on to headline festivals and theaters around the world and released three full length albums - Innerspeaker, Lonerism and Currents. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.





