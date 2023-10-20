Talk Releases Debut Album 'Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees'

The album features inspirations from Meatloaf, Broadway, and ‘80s and ‘90s rock. 

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Canadian rocker TALK unleashes his debut album Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, out today via Capitol Records/Range Music. Executive produced by Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Halsey), the album is available everywhere now.

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees features the Platinum single “Run Away to Mars” and viral hit “A Little Bit Happy,” the ambitious collection shoots for the stars—and stadiums—with inspirations from Meatloaf, Broadway, and ‘80s and ‘90s rock. 

“The concept for ‘Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees' was dreamed up by my executive producer Justin Tranter and I,” TALK explains. “I think what we created was almost exactly what was originally envisioned—an album that was made with love and heart, that I hope will put a smile on people's faces or be a warm hug to those who need one.”

While the album navigates a flood of emotions—both good and bad—it ultimately sees hope prevail. “Thematically the album is about love and friendship being able to survive anything. It's never too late to lift someone up,” TALK adds. 

Filled with big dramatics and blistering guitar solos, the 10-track set never lets up. On upbeat opener “Fall For You,” he revels in the power of love over a propulsive rhythm, but even when the mood turns—as on the acoustic slow-burner “A Little Bit Happy”—he finds glimmers of joy. “Turns out all of my highs are making love to my lows,” he growls, before the song builds into a swaying, sunny sing-along: “And through your eyes I realize I could be a little bit happy.” The heart-on-sleeve splendor of that track has already resonated with fans online, capturing over 30 million views on Tik Tok.

That push-and-pull between love and loneliness, acceptance and alienness is a common thread throughout Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees. The fiery call-to-arms “Wastleland” embraces it all in a barrage of drums and a fist-pumping chorus. By album closer “Set On Me,” TALK is ready to soar—“I won't let the sun set on me,” he declares in his booming howl—and it's hard not to be pulled into his rays.

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees comes after a whirlwind few years for TALK, born Nicholas Durocher. After “Run Away to Mars” went viral in 2022, the song topped Billboard's Adult Alternative charts earlier this year. While he continues to be a huge sensation on TikTok, he's proving to be quite the onstage powerhouse, completing tours with with Young The Giant, Milky Chance, and conquering Lollapalooza and Life Is Beautiful Festivals this past Summer. To celebrate the release of his debut album, TALK will be supporting country queen Shania Twain for three dates in Canada, starting in Toronto on October 22. Stay tuned for more big announcements from TALK — coming soon!



