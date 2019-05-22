Talii Nods To Trinidadian Heritage On FRONT SEAT Out Now

Today, Orlando-based artist Talii has released a brand new single titled "Front Seat." Listen to the track now here + watch the lyric video here.



Describing the new single, Talii told Billboard, "the title refers to moving your ego out of the driver's seat and allowing your true self to take the wheel," adding, "it's a representation of appreciating and loving the person I'm becoming...it reflects my growth and evolution not only musically but within my life overall."



Taking influences from her Trinidadian heritage, "Front Seat" embodies a boldly executed blend of pop/r&b set against a rhythmic dancehall infusion and earworm lyrical melodies.



Born into a family of diversely talented musicians and performers, Talii wasted no time exploring her musical path. She began singing at age 3 and started playing piano and writing songs by age 7.



"Front Seat" is Talii's first release of 2019 and follows only two previous singles. She made her first debut with July 2018 track "Lost," which was produced by G.Bliz (Teyana Taylor, JOHN.k, Darion Ja'Von). Talii later followed with "Mouth," an addictive track that puts a playful twist on Talii's signature smooth R&B-meets-soul style.



Telling compelling stories rooted in authentic experiences and bolstered by her smooth and soulful vocal, Talii is a trailblazer in the neo-soul / r&b lane and a veritable one-to-watch in 2019. WIth new single "Front Seat," Talii has raised the bar and it's only up from here. Keep your eyes peeled on more to come as well as news on a debut EP, expected to drop later this year.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You