Taleban Dooda Releases Introspective Mixtape 'Taleban vs Dooda'

Rising East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda unleashes his new project Taleban vs. Dooda via Warner Records. Boasting new tracks as well as recent singles like “Going Global,” the mixtape showcases the young artist’s skillful flow, brutally honest lyrics, and eclectic production choices.

The project kicks off with the bombastic floorfiller “Before the Rap,” which arrives with an equally intense video. The track is followed by Dooda's bluesy single “Mind of a Maniac.” Next up are the sobering “Come After Me” and frenetic hit “Pep Rally,” which highlights the hitmaker's ability to spit truth with ferocity. That leads up to project standout “Going Global,” which reflects on Dooda's journey thus far.

“I told my mom I goin’ global, she ain’t believe me, ‘til she see her baby boy on the TV,” the 21-year-old raps over sweet acoustic guitar picking and an intricate down-beat tempo, adding, “Say her friend just called her son wanna be just like me, I say tell her no he don't, 'cause this ain't what he want.” Other Taleban vs. Dooda standouts include “Won’t Be the Same,” “Feed the Streets,” “Long Road,” and the previously released single “Major Pain.”

The project arrives after a busy year in which Dooda continues to build on the momentum he accumulated last year with his disarmingly cohesive Step Wit A Passion and White Chalk & Yellow Tape mixtapes. Prior to that, he dropped a series of singles including “Foreigns & Trackhawks,” “Sunset,” and “Call 100 Times.” With Taleban vs. Dooda, the breakout rapper demonstrates growth on his most accomplished body of work to date.

ABOUT TALEBAN DOODA:

Taleban Dooda has the type of voice you remember. The Tampa rapper’s piercing delivery on singles like "Spin" has always caught listeners by surprise. With a knack for delirious melodies and an unshakeable bravado, he’s used that sound to become a rising star with chaotic charm, penning spirited stories that shine thanks to his uniquely high-pitched vocals.

Last year, the 21-year-old released his debut album, Fallen Angel. That record, as well as a string of solemn singles that includes 2021’s “Call 100 Times,” became a safe space for the grief he has nowhere else to put. Dooda’s journey to the top of Florida rap has had its twists and turns. In high school, he tried his hand at football until he realized his voice would probably take him further than sports could.

He eventually dropped out and got to work, releasing the early hit “Dreams & Reality” in 2019. Fallen Angel, which followed in 2021, was crafted as a testimony to the course his life could’ve taken without music. It is a remembrance to the lives of lost loved ones, and a promise that their stories will be inspirations as he continues on his journey.

Now with new music on the horizon and a record deal with Warner, fans can expect the rapper to experiment with sounds beyond the gritty beats that have become his signature. As his first viral song foreshadowed, Dooda’s reality is finally catching up to his dreams. “I just want everybody to see I ain’t here for a little bit,” he says. “I’m here for a long time. I ain’t done yet.”