TYLA Releases Official Music Video for "THAT GIRL" from A*POP

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TYLA has released the official music video for her single THAT GIRL, directed by Mila Rowyszn and Oliwia Drożdż, marking the latest rollout moment following the release of her sophomore album A*POP. The retro-animated visual places TYLA inside an animated fantasy world where she interacts with a tiger companion while embracing the song's theme of self-assured glamour, blending live action with nostalgic animation styles tied to the album's aesthetic.

Tyla is having a moment. THE A*POP WORLD TOUR, a WNBA All-Star Game performance, a Today Show Citi Summerstage set, a BRATZ doll collab, a Kate Spade partnership, in-store signings across the country, and now a viral streaming reunion with Kai Cenat at Disney World. Tyla isn't done reminding everyone exactly who THAT GIRL is.

Fresh off the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album A*POP, the multi-platinum, two-time GRAMMY-winning global superstar returns with the official music video for fan-favorite anthem 'THAT GIRL' directed by Mila Rowyszn and Oliwia Drożdż. Equal parts playful, stylish, and unapologetically confident, the visual brings the song's cheeky energy to life through Tyla's signature creative lens.

Set inside a vibrant fantasy world inspired by the visual universe of A*POP, the retro-animated video follows Tyla as she playfully banters with her animated tiger companion while spoiling 'that girl' with everything she deserves—diamonds, designer handbags, and luxury watches. Bathed in the neon-soaked aesthetic that has become one of the visual signatures of the A*POP rollout, the visual seamlessly blends live action with nostalgic animation, channeling Tyla's confident, vixen-like charisma as it leans fully into the song's message: when you're that girl, the treatment should match.

With bold colors, whimsical storytelling, and the unmistakable confidence that's become synonymous with the A*POP era, 'THAT GIRL' further expands Tyla's ever-growing creative universe while proving that she's having just as much fun as everyone watching.

The release arrives alongside another major milestone for Tyla. Following the arrival of A*POP, the RIAA awarded a trio of new certifications: global smash 'WATER' is now 4x Platinum, 'PUSH 2 START' has been certified Platinum, and 'ART' has earned Gold certification, adding to Tyla's rapidly growing list of career achievements.

Tyla will bring THE A*POP WORLD TOUR, kicking off October 12th in Paris. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, July 29 at 10AM local time via Laylo. Fans can sign up now at Laylo.com/tyla/m/A-POPWORLDTOUR. General on sale starting Friday, July 31 at 10AM local at TylaWorld.com.

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES:

Mon Oct 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris

Tue Oct 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

Thu Oct 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National

Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach

Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet

Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum

Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*

Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico

About Tyla

In an era where niche culture has taken priority over monoculture, two-time GRAMMY winner Tyla has ascended to true and unequivocal global superstar status. With A*POP, asserted and fully aware of her presence in pop music, she presents a project that refuses containment or dismissal. It's confrontational, candid but fun, and spills authenticity rooted in where she's from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language. Through this language, she reveals her range not just as an African artist, but as a global pop star with an entire world behind her.

Tyla's journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first GRAMMY Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA Platinum smash hit 'WATER,' and the release of her seminal debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+. The set produced another Hot 100 and GRAMMY-winning hit, 'PUSH 2 START,' and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two no. 1s. The campaign made Tyla the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard 200. With her highly-anticipated second go-round, A*POP, Tyla picked up where she left off. 'CHANEL,' one of the album's standout singles, was an immediate pop sensation. It topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while Tyla's follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted, Y2K-inspired 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' became a disruptive moment, and amplified Tyla's commitment to the pop star realm. 'IS IT LOVE?,' the album's third single, earned Tyla her record fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart. A*POP is available now.

The video's release coincides with new RIAA certifications for TYLA, with WATER reaching 4x Platinum status, PUSH 2 START earning a Platinum certification, and ART certified Gold. TYLA is set to bring THE A*POP WORLD TOUR to venues across Europe and the UK, including stops in Paris, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin, Stockholm, Oslo, and Copenhagen, before continuing to North American tour dates.



Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico

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