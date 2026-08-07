TT Releases STUCK IN TRAFFIC, Co-Written With Mati Gavriel & Sheppard Solomon

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Singer, songwriter and actor TT has released STUCK IN TRAFFIC, the second single and video from his upcoming full-length album. The song was co-written by TT with songwriter, producer and composer Mati Gavriel and songwriter Sheppard Solomon, and was recorded in Los Angeles. The accompanying video was directed by Griffin Scanlon of SDWYS Studios and filmed throughout downtown Los Angeles.

Reflecting on the new single, TT comments: 'Stuck In Traffic' is a metaphor for the current dating scene. The idea is about where, when, and how these situations play out in life and how one handles them. The song is a collaboration with Mati Gavriel and Sheppard Solomon, two incredible songwriters with whom I also co-wrote 'My Dear Woman,' the first single from my upcoming album.'

'The creative and recording process of 'Stuck In Traffic' started as a combination of my lyrics with Mati and Sheppard's's music before refining everything. This song has a lot of energy, in fact, we were literally jumping around in the studio during the recording process.'

'TT's performance on 'Stuck in Traffic' makes it the perfect soundtrack for getting stuck in LA traffic—fun, infectious, and impossible not to sing along to,' said Mati Gavriel.

Adds Sheppard Solomon: It was such a pleasure writing this song with TT, very fun indeed!'

TT's abovementioned single 'My Dear Woman' is the breakout song of the summer season and is currently 14* on the Mediabase Adult Contemporary Chart, with major market airplay and the video is nearing 800K views on YouTube, with video views and streaming numbers growing daily.

TT's growing body of work has already earned significant industry recognition, including Best Original Song and Best Production honors at The European Music Awards, as well as a Bronze Medal from the Global Music Awards for his first album 'Heal My Mind.' Both 'Heal My Mind' and 'My Confession' have received nominations and honorable mentions across multiple film festivals. In addition, TT's music continues to gain praise from publications and audiences around the world, adding to his 2.9 million YouTube lifetime streams and official selections at 11 Film Festivals.

TT has also expanded into film and acting, appearing with Malin Akerman in the upcoming thriller The Hook, which also features Michael Jai White. His acting career significantly elevates with his most prominent screen role to date in the post-apocalyptic action feature Dustlands, (Terrence Howard, Ruby Rose, Chad Michael Collins, Guillermo Ivan), that was directed by veteran action filmmaker Art Camacho, a supporting role in the upcoming movie Marx directed by Louis Mandylor (Bren Foster, Mekhi Phifer), and an upcoming cameo role in Exorcist Archives. Additionally, TT will soon be shooting a yet to be announced science fiction thriller in which he is a co-lead. These roles have been a part of TT's ability to build a cross-disciplinary career that bridges music, film, and visual storytelling.

STUCK IN TRAFFIC follows TT's single MY DEAR WOMAN, which he also co-wrote with Gavriel and Solomon and which has drawn placement on the Mediabase Adult Contemporary Chart along with growing airplay and streaming numbers. TT's earlier album HEAL MY MIND received honors including Best Original Song and Best Production at The European Music Awards and a Bronze Medal from the Global Music Awards.

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