TLB Records Announces Sept 25 Release of 'Gilda's LaughFest: Seriously Funny'

TLB Records has partnered with Gilda's LaughFest to release Gilda's LaughFest: seriously funny on September 25, an album to support the free cancer and grief support programs offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids featuring Kermet Apio, Joe Zimmerman, Louis Ramey, and John Novosad.



The four fantastic clean comics take on the universal subjects of relationships, food, sports, aging, and more, with all the witty observations and absurd notions, with nary an f-bomb in earshot. Here's an album for the driver of the family car back to the third row, in a tone that fans of Jim Gaffigan and Brian Regan will appreciate.

When Saturday Night Live debuted in 1975, one of its breakout 'Not Ready For Prime Time Players' was the zany, lovable mop-haired Gilda Radner. Following her tragic passing in 1989 of Ovarian Cancer, her husband Gene Wilder and others formed Gilda's Club, a cancer, grief, and emotional health support community of children, adults, families, and friends.



One of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids' most enduring fundraising events is the annual LaughFest comedy festival, held in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Now in its 10th year, the festival brings together comedy fans from around the country to celebrate the enduring spirit of Gilda Radner, and support her cause by focusing on laughter. The theme of laughter as a means for good emotional health and a way to increase the dialogue around emotional healthcare are just some of the positives to come from this very important event.



"We're thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate on this unique recording from Gilda's LaughFest 2020," says Joanne Roehm of LaughFest. "Our Clean Comedy All-Stars Showcase has always been a festival favorite and we're so happy to showcase these incredible comics in this way as part of our festival."



"The Laugh Button has been a proud media partner of Gilda's LaughFest since 2015," says Chris Elles, Partner at TLB Records. "Their support for emotional health through laughter is extremely important to us and our entire comedy community. We can't wait for this collaboration and the opportunity to further contribute and celebrate LaughFest's 10 year anniversary. Also, anyone who knows me knows how much I love high-fives!"



Proceeds from this album will help support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which runs entirely on donations. Its comprehensive program, delivered by professionals, includes education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops, and social activities. The organization has approximately 400 year-round volunteers, ramping up to 1000 during LaughFest.

