THE YACHT ROCK CRUISE Sets Sail Sept. 2027 With Kenny Loggins, Boz Scaggs

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A cruise built entirely around yacht rock is set to sail September 12-18, 2027, with a lineup that includes Kenny Loggins, Boz Scaggs, LITTLE RIVER BAND and YACHT ROCK REVUE. The Yacht Rock Cruise will depart from Vancouver and travel to Victoria, San Francisco and Los Angeles, with an overnight stay in San Francisco. The bill also features Ray Parker Jr., Peter Beckett, Elliot Lurie, Walter Egan, SEALS & CROFTS 2, and performers Captain Adam, Keri Larson and Tommy Larson. Public booking opens August 18, though fans may reserve staterooms starting now through August 16.

Fans can reserve staterooms by visiting The Yacht Rock Cruise website or calling 888.381.4420.

For decades, the artists' songs have whisked listeners away to a place where the sun is always shining, the breeze is warm and time slows. Whether reliving favorite musical memories or discovering these classics for the very first time, The Yacht Rock Cruise promises a week where the sunsets are spectacular, the harmonies are flawless and the only thing smoother than the music is the sailing.

Guests aboard The Yacht Rock Cruise will enjoy concerts day and night, exclusive interviews, behind-the-music conversations, interactive classes and chef-inspired culinary and wine experiences with the performers.

'Yacht Rock has always transported people somewhere special,' said Michael Lazaroff, Executive Director of Signature Cruise Experiences. 'We thought it was only fitting to create a vacation where the music finally gets to come along for the ride.'

The Yacht Rock Cruise takes place aboard the Celebrity Summit, a Millenium Class ship that features exceptional dining, luxurious accommodations and sweeping ocean views. Stateroom prices begin at $3,000 per person (double occupancy) and include access to all major performances, interviews, parties and onboard events (select artist-hosted activities may carry an additional fee), all meals in the ship's main restaurants, late-night mini-buffets and non-bottled beverages such as coffee, tea and juices.

For more information, visit The Yacht Rock Cruise or call 888.381.4420.

About Signature Cruise Experiences

The Yacht Rock Cruise is produced by Signature Cruise Experiences, which has produced live entertainment at sea since 2001. With more than 100 full-ship charters to its credit, Signature Cruise Experiences has produced themed programs of all types throughout the world, including The Jazz Cruise, Chris Botti at Sea, The Smooth Jazz Cruise, the Journey of Jazz, David Foster: The Hitman Cruise and Top Shelf Country Cruise. More than 200,000 guests have sailed on Signature Cruise Experiences programs.

The Yacht Rock Cruise will take place aboard the Celebrity Summit, with stateroom prices starting at $3,000 per person for double occupancy, covering major performances, onboard events, meals in main restaurants and select beverages. The voyage is produced by Signature Cruise Experiences, which has organized more than 100 full-ship charters since 2001, including The Jazz Cruise, The Smooth Jazz Cruise and Top Shelf Country Cruise.

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