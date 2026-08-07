THE VAN PELT to Release New Album REMAIN OBSCURE This September

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THE VAN PELT will release a new album, REMAIN OBSCURE, on September 18 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The band, formed in New York City in 1993 around singer, guitarist and songwriter Chris Leo, has also shared the album's lead single, Kris Is Riding Horses In Ojai, along with an accompanying music video. The band described the song as a call to arms for dreamers whose inner flames cannot be doused despite life's compromises.

On the song, the band says, ''Kris is Riding Horses in Ojai' is a call to arms for all the sleeper cells of dreamers who've been dispersed and compromised by life, but who's inner flames can't be doused.' The track is out now on all digital platforms for playlist shares.

The Van Pelt are one of the great cult bands of American independent music.

Formed in New York City in 1993 around singer, guitarist, and songwriter Chris Leo, the band emerged from the same fertile underground scene that produced many of the decade's most influential post-hardcore, indie rock, and emo bands. While many of their contemporaries found wider recognition, The Van Pelt forged a different path, one defined by artistic independence, restless experimentation, and a refusal to fit neatly into any scene or trend.

Across two landmark albums, Stealing From Our Favorite Thieves (1996) and Sultans Of Sentiment (1997), The Van Pelt developed a singular language that combined intricate guitar interplay, spoken-word intensity, literary lyrics and emotional depth. Their music occupied a unique space between post-hardcore urgency, indie rock invention and the introspective sensibility that would later become associated with emo, influencing generations of musicians while remaining largely outside the spotlight.

After disbanding in 1997, the band's reputation continued to grow. What began as a well-kept secret among underground music fans gradually became a touchstone for listeners searching beyond the obvious narratives of 1990s alternative rock. Reunions in 2009 and 2014, the release of the long-lost Imaginary Third, and a series of acclaimed live performances introduced their music to a new audience while reaffirming their enduring relevance.

In 2023, The Van Pelt returned with Artisans & Merchants, their first collection of new material in more than twenty-five years. Rather than revisiting old formulas, the album expanded the band's sonic vocabulary while preserving the qualities that made them unique: curiosity, intelligence, vulnerability and an unwavering commitment to following their own instincts.

Now, more than three decades after their formation, The Van Pelt are set to return this fall with Remain Obscure, their fifth studio album. Continuing their tradition of defying expectations, the record pushes beyond the familiar boundaries of the band's sound while embracing the same spirit that has defined them from the beginning. A band whose influence has consistently exceeded its visibility, The Van Pelt remain one of independent music's most enduring and rewarding secrets.

Tracklist

1. Kris Is Riding Horses In Ojai

2. Linens Should Be Freshly Pressed

3. Arid As The Aral

4. City Of Dead Ends

5. Rally Song For Maryann

6. Frank's Jukebox

7. Flaws Of Attraction

8. A Voralberg Of The Mind

9. Martha Graham And The Moon

10. Lawrence, KS

11. Death By A Solid Argument

REMAIN OBSCURE marks the band's fifth studio album and follows Artisans & Merchants, released in 2023 as THE VAN PELT's first collection of new material in more than twenty-five years. The new record's eleven-track list includes Linens Should Be Freshly Pressed, City Of Dead Ends and Death By A Solid Argument.

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