THE TALKING HEARTS Release Single YOU DIDN'T MAKE ME CRY

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THE TALKING HEARTS have released 'You Didn't Make Me Cry,' the first single from their sophomore album, MEMORY LANE. The Boston-based band's songwriter and fiddler, Rachel Rosenberg, writes songs inspired by personal experience, drawing comparisons to country music figures Loretta Lynn, Buck Owens, and George Jones.

On their sophomore album, Memory Lane (Oct. 9), the Talking Hearts offer witty and relatable songs sure to transport listeners to an early 1960s honky tonk-- going back and forth between falling in love with a dance partner and contemplating fate over yet another round at the bar. The album's first single, 'You Didn't Make Me Cry,' is out now.

'My mom used to say, 'When you want to tell someone just what you think, write them a letter—but don't send it,' she says. Rachel took the advice to heart, with a musical twist.

The title track was inspired by additional wise advice from Mom. 'Trips down memory lane are not worth taking; move along, save your heart from breaking,' Rachel sings, accompanied by the soaring vocal harmonies of bandmates Zach Meyer (mandolin, piano) and Sophie Wellington (guitar). Even though Rachel's songs come from a contemporary feminine perspective, her lyrics and melodies feel timeless, with easter eggs a-plenty for classic country fans who are paying close attention to her wordplay.

Memory Lane is Rachel's second, long-awaited musical memoir, and the follow-up to their previous release, 2023's Over Your Spell, which is full of infectiously catchy song-letters with humorously pointed titles like 'You're A Walkin' Breathin' Country Song' and 'Why Are We Talking… Again?'

While Rachel's vivid songwriting defines the album thematically, what stands out most is the musical thumbprint of Rachel's partner, Zach, best known from Americana stringband Grain Thief. As producer, Zach shaped each of Rachel's raw songs into their final form, which over the course of the ten-track album explores grooves ranging from blues boogie to '90s country, rockabilly, and swamp pop. With catchy hooks that make each song feel familiar the first time you listen, this couple has cracked the code of crafting new songs that feel old.

But Rachel and Zach could never create the Talking Hearts' sound alone. It takes the chemistry of all six bandmates to bring their vision to life: the brilliant creativity of Sophie Wellington, who toured extensively with Willi Carlisle, brings their own jazzy sensibility to the trio's thick vocal harmonies; the infectious rhythmic groove of bassist Dan Bui (Twisted Pine) and drummer Mike Harmon (Grain Thief); and the juicy, perfectly-timed pedal steel and telecaster riffs from sought-after sideman Alex Formento.

The Talking Hearts make music with a fiercely DIY approach. They recorded the entire album live, facing each other in one large room, in just a few days at Mike's central Massachusetts recording studio. Mike played two roles that snowy weekend: drummer and recording engineer. Then Dan mixed the tracks in the house he shares with other Boston-based musicians, including Alex.

For the past year, the Talking Hearts have brought two-step tradition home, becoming locally known for their monthly sold-out Honky Tonk Tuesdays in the backroom of Somerville's legendary Irish pub, the Burren. 'I think there's a real desire for community right now, and especially for social dance,' Rachel says. With a laugh, she also credits Beyoncé for the rising popularity of honky tonk in a state like Massachusetts. 'Most people in the crowd can't even distinguish my originals from our classic country covers—but isn't that a good thing?'

MEMORY LANE follows the band's 2023 release, OVER YOUR SPELL, and was produced by Rosenberg's bandmate Zach Meyer, known for his work with Americana stringband GRAIN THIEF. The album also features contributions from bandmates Sophie Wellington, Dan Bui, Mike Harmon, and Alex Formento.

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