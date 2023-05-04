TEKE::TEKE Share Wistful 'Doppelganger' Single

Acclaimed Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE have released "Doppelganger," the latest single from their upcoming sophomore album, Hagata, out June 9 via Kill Rock Stars.

Gracefully toeing the line between wistful orchestration and sentimental balladry, the track speaks of the duality of identity: "Being of mixed Japanese and French-Canadian culture, I always feel like in some way I'm living two parallel lives...a big part of me is here in Canada, obviously, but another part of me is on the other side of the planet...this could be said about most of us in this band" says guitarist and primary composer Sei Nakauchi Pelletier.

These themes of distance and connection are musically mirrored by a gorgeous instrumental. Though foregrounding the inspiration of melancholy 70s Japanese pop ballads, the band heightens the sentimentality with intruding sixteenth note guitar and bass instrumental passages. In typical TEKE::TEKE style, the track is a unique international milieu.

The song is accompanied by a music video created by Pelletier alongside vocalist Maya Kuroki. On a recent trip to Japan, chronicled in a recent piece with FLOOD here, Maya and Sei took their camera all over Kyoto, Kamakura, and Chiba - places where they have family ties, and created the clip from those images alongside childhood footage of the band members. The result evokes a love and care which overcomes distance, time, and change; as Maya puts it in the song, "We're all doppelgangers that don't look like each other."

As for the album, "'Hagata' is a very deep word, something present but also something leftover from someone or something no longer there," Kuroki explains. "It's like waking up from a dream, or being connected to the other side of something." TEKE::TEKE are intimately familiar with that duality, of splitting reality between past and present, complex melodies and hushed interludes, intense action and lingering response.

After building their sound on Shirushi through careful assembly of countless splinters of Japanese folk, psychedelia, Brazilian surf rock, and other far-flung touchstones, the seven-piece indulged in and learned from stretching out in free-floating experimentation both on the road and with Hagata's producer Daniel Schlett (The War On Drugs, DIIV, CHAI, Nick Hakim), recorded in a scenic studio in Mountain Dale, New York, the album having been mastered at Sterling Sound.

TEKE::TEKE Live Dates:

June 24 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

July 7 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal International Jazz Festival

July 9 - Sudbury, ON @ Northern Lights Festival Boréal

July 14 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival Été Quebec

Aug 11 - Regina, SK @ Regina Folk Festival

Aug 19 - Salmon Arm, BC @ Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Fest

Sept 2 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Sept 3 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Fest

Photo Credit: TEKE::TEKE