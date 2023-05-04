TEKE::TEKE Share Wistful 'Doppelganger' Single

The track is the latest single from their upcoming sophomore album, Hagata, out June 9 via Kill Rock Stars.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Acclaimed Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE have released "Doppelganger," the latest single from their upcoming sophomore album, Hagata, out June 9 via Kill Rock Stars.

Gracefully toeing the line between wistful orchestration and sentimental balladry, the track speaks of the duality of identity: "Being of mixed Japanese and French-Canadian culture, I always feel like in some way I'm living two parallel lives...a big part of me is here in Canada, obviously, but another part of me is on the other side of the planet...this could be said about most of us in this band" says guitarist and primary composer Sei Nakauchi Pelletier.

These themes of distance and connection are musically mirrored by a gorgeous instrumental. Though foregrounding the inspiration of melancholy 70s Japanese pop ballads, the band heightens the sentimentality with intruding sixteenth note guitar and bass instrumental passages. In typical TEKE::TEKE style, the track is a unique international milieu.

The song is accompanied by a music video created by Pelletier alongside vocalist Maya Kuroki. On a recent trip to Japan, chronicled in a recent piece with FLOOD here, Maya and Sei took their camera all over Kyoto, Kamakura, and Chiba - places where they have family ties, and created the clip from those images alongside childhood footage of the band members. The result evokes a love and care which overcomes distance, time, and change; as Maya puts it in the song, "We're all doppelgangers that don't look like each other."

As for the album, "'Hagata' is a very deep word, something present but also something leftover from someone or something no longer there," Kuroki explains. "It's like waking up from a dream, or being connected to the other side of something." TEKE::TEKE are intimately familiar with that duality, of splitting reality between past and present, complex melodies and hushed interludes, intense action and lingering response.

After building their sound on Shirushi through careful assembly of countless splinters of Japanese folk, psychedelia, Brazilian surf rock, and other far-flung touchstones, the seven-piece indulged in and learned from stretching out in free-floating experimentation both on the road and with Hagata's producer Daniel Schlett (The War On Drugs, DIIV, CHAI, Nick Hakim), recorded in a scenic studio in Mountain Dale, New York, the album having been mastered at Sterling Sound.

TEKE::TEKE Live Dates:

June 24 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
July 7 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal International Jazz Festival
July 9 - Sudbury, ON @ Northern Lights Festival Boréal
July 14 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival Été Quebec
Aug 11 - Regina, SK @ Regina Folk Festival
Aug 19 - Salmon Arm, BC @ Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Fest
Sept 2 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
Sept 3 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Fest

Photo Credit: TEKE::TEKE



RELATED STORIES - Music

Ex-Moby Grape Member Peter Lewis Shares Frank Zappas Ghost Photo
Ex-Moby Grape Member Peter Lewis Shares 'Frank Zappa's Ghost'

Imagination will be released through OMAD Records, the boutique label of the album's producer John DeNicola. Impossible to peg, Lewis also lets loose with a country waltz (“The Garden Song”), a flamenco-influenced tragedy (“La Mujer”) and a jazzy, trippy nightmare (“Frank Zappa’s Ghost”). 

Thundercat to Embark on Massive Tour Photo
Thundercat to Embark on Massive Tour

Folks looking to catch Thundercat live now have the chance to do so at iconic venues from LA’s Greek Theatre to Red Rocks in Colorado. Prior to these headlining dates, the bassist will be performing with acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and The Mars Volta, before taking his show to Australia, Asia, and Europe later this summer.

TEKE::TEKE Share Wistful Doppelganger Single Photo
TEKE::TEKE Share Wistful 'Doppelganger' Single

The song is accompanied by a music video created by Pelletier alongside vocalist Maya Kuroki. On a trip to Japan, chronicled in a piece with FLOOD, Maya and Sei took their camera all over Kyoto, Kamakura, and Chiba - places where they have family ties, and created the clip from those images alongside childhood footage of the band members.

GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP 2023 Coming to Theaters Photo
GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP 2023 Coming to Theaters

Featuring the Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, and with Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick on keys, the Soldier Field show was filled with fan favorites, including “Shakedown Street,” “Brown-Eyed Women,” “Playing In The Band,” “Terrapin Station,” “Dark Star,” and more. Watch the video trailer now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE