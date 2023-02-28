Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TEKE::TEKE Announce New LP 'Hagata' & Unleash 'Garakuta'

TEKE::TEKE Announce New LP 'Hagata' & Unleash 'Garakuta'

The eagerly anticipated sophomore effort following 2021’s Shirushi will be released on June 9 via Kill Rock Stars.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Acclaimed Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE announced their upcoming album Hagata. The eagerly anticipated sophomore effort following 2021's Shirushi will be released on June 9 via Kill Rock Stars.

Accompanying the news is the album's hard-charging lead single and opening track, "Garakuta" (which roughly translates to 'goods of no more use nor value'), alongside a music video animated and directed by TEKE::TEKE's own Maya Kuroki (vocals) and Sei Nakauchi Pelletier (guitar).

First premiered via Consequence, "Garakuta" matches muscly intensity with moments of cloudy meditation-like a world-class high jumper finding bliss at the apex of their leap.

Framed by regal flute and guitar, a thumping rhythm section, and gravelly backing vocals, Kuroki delivers a reverb-drenched rallying cry, which she calls "a song of rebellion for all that has been thrown out of this world." And as the band's psychedelic roil comes to a climax, her Japanese dips into a mellifluous breath to paint a landscape of plastic flowers, polystyrene snow, and mountains of cellphones.

"Indeed, it's a sort of anthemic song for the rebellion of wastes..." expands Kuroki. "I imagined a world where everything we throw out came back to protest... And I'm not necessarily only thinking from an environmental perspective, it is rather an analogy for anything or anybody that is cast out of society because they are considered useless by the norm."

As for the album, "'Hagata' is a very deep word, something present but also something leftover from someone or something no longer there," Kuroki explains.

"It's like waking up from a dream, or being connected to the other side of something." TEKE::TEKE are intimately familiar with that duality, of splitting reality between past and present, complex melodies and hushed interludes, intense action and lingering response.

After building their sound on Shirushi through careful assembly of countless splinters of Japanese folk, psychedelia, Brazilian surf rock, and other far-flung touchstones, the seven-piece indulged in and learned from stretching out in free-floating experimentation both on the road and with Hagata's producer Daniel Schlett (The War On Drugs, DIIV, CHAI, Nick Hakim), recorded in a scenic studio in Mountain Dale, New York.

The band will also support the recently reunited, legendary post-hardcore band, Unwound - Kill Rock Stars alumni, for shows in New York on March 12 at Irving Plaza and March 15 in Philadelphia at Union Transfer. Tickets for both are available here.

TEKE::TEKE Live Dates:

March 12 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*
March 15 - Philadelphia @ Union Transfer*
March 24-25 - Boise, Idaho @ Treefort Music Fest
April 8 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Mission Creek Festival
Sept 2 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
Sept 3 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Fest

* - Supporting Unwound



Chlöe Bailey Announces First-Ever North American Headline Tour Photo
Chlöe Bailey Announces First-Ever North American Headline Tour
Singer/songwriter/producer Chlöe shares her first-ever live shows in celebration of her debut album In Pieces, releasing on March 31st. The R&B songstress will begin The In Pieces tour on April 11th in Chicago and includes stops in New York, Atlanta and more before concluding in Los Angeles on May 3rd.
A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Announces Yacht Rock Tour This Summer Photo
A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Announces Yacht Rock Tour This Summer
Kicking off at The Wolftrap in Vienna, VA on June 21, the voyage winds its way through the US concluding at Verona, NY’s Turning Stone Casino on July 14.  Chart-topping yacht rock pioneers Ambrosia (“How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part Of Me,” “You’re The Only Woman,” and “Holdin’ On To Yesterday”) will appear on select dates.
Oblivion Access Festival Announces Full 2023 Music Lineup Photo
Oblivion Access Festival Announces Full 2023 Music Lineup
Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival, the independent festival founded and produced by Dusty Brooks and Dorian Domi, revealed the full festival lineup featuring newly added headliners Faust, who are celebrating 50+ years as a band, Duster, who will perform for the first time ever in Texas, TR/ST, Clipping. & Earth, who will perform the album Earth.
Lizzy McAlpines Ceilings Debuts on Billboards Hot 100 Photo
Lizzy McAlpine's 'Ceilings' Debuts on Billboard's Hot 100
Lizzy McAlpine is debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 with her breakout hit “ceilings” at No. 75. The song continues to see week over week growth with nearly 90 million streams and counting, and is also being featured on Spotify’s biggest playlist, “Today’s Top Hits.” Watch the new Gus Black-directed video for “ceilings” now.

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? DocumentaryHBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary
February 28, 2023

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s “When We Were Bullies,” “Phantom Limb,” “The Darkness of Day,” “Human Remains”).
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.
February 28, 2023

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez. Check out photos from the premiere now!
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music SessionHardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
February 28, 2023

Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the YearCody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
February 28, 2023

The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'
February 28, 2023

Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.
share