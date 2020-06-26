Superfonicos Release New Single 'El Adios' Co-Produced By Jim Eno

Austin's Superfónicos is proud to announce a new single, "El Adios," which is out now (released on June 12, 2020). COVID-19 has temporarily halted the 8-piece band from finishing up their debut album, but they were able to put the finishing touches for the first single co-produced with Jim Eno (Spoon). Nicolas Sanchez Castro enthusiastically states about recording at the end of 2019, "we have grown fond of Public Hi-Fi and Jim's approach to recording. Jim has a wall of analog keyboards, a closet full of snare drums, vintage tube amps and an endless supply of coffee, so we always feel right at home there."



The single title "El Adios" (The Farewell), is a deep and personal topic to the band, as many of the members are either immigrants or children of immigrants. Nicolas explains, "The title came from an email exchange with my father. I wrote the song to address the topic of immigration, inspired by the so-called 'Migrant Caravan' from Central America to the US in early 2017. I asked my father, being an immigrant, to try and elaborate on the subject and his motivation for leaving Colombia in the early 80's. A few days later I received an email titled 'El Adios.' I thought the title perfectly reflected the pain that still lingers for him, almost 40 years after the fact."



Nicolas also expresses, "It is unbelievable how terribly this administration has handled the migrant crisis at the US/Mexico border with the child separations and detention centers. Casting immigrants as criminals, people to be feared. It makes our work as musicians, putting the human element in the story, that much more important."



Front man, Jaime Ospina is a recent immigrant too and adds, "The 80's were a very difficult time in Colombia. That's when the 'War on Drugs' started and very violent events happened in Colombian cities, like bombs in malls and air planes and neighborhoods. A lot of Colombians started migrating at this time but I didn't have the option then. In 2015, I had a very unpleasant experience where two armed guys tried to rob my car with me and my two kids inside. That day I promised myself that I was going to do everything in my power so that living in Colombia wasn't an obligation for my kids but an option, and that's how I wound up in Austin with my American wife. Living in fear is worthless."



Now more than ever music is essential to give people joy and hope. The narrative surrounding "El Adios" is the special story of anyone that has ever been faced with the decision of leaving their homeland, friends and family in search of a better life. It is a topic as old as time, yet there still seems to be misunderstandings and judgment cast upon those making these decisions to leave everything they love behind; to avoid violence, corrupt governments or poverty. Some never make it to their final destination, and those that do are now faced with the grief of being away from their homeland and the anxiety, caused by immigration laws. The hope is always there that one day, when things back home change, repatriation will be an option.



"A tu nido volverás, cuando vuelva la paz, son vientos de revolución"... "To your nest you shall return, when peace comes back, they are winds of revolution"



In a time of social distancing, Superfónicos is looking towards the positive and hopeful for future change. Nicolas reflects, "The time away from performance and away from our friends and fans and even the band being separated from each other echoes the feelings of isolation and anxiety expressed in the lyrics of 'El Adios.' The feeling of being confined in our own gilded cages at home. We can leave if we want but it carries its own consequences and it is overall better to stay in place until we can return." Jaime concludes, "Time to exercise patience, acceptance, faith and presence. Time to look inwards. We are just marinating, achieving a deeper connection with the creative force. Time for reinvention, time for rethinking. No nostalgia about returning to 'normal' because normal wasn't good enough for a lot of people. As musicians we need to reclaim our craft, our place in society.



The band concludes, "Education is the best weapon against racism and bigotry of any kind. As musicians, our music is our way to fulfill this duty.



On our first release, "Suelta," we spoke about letting go of that deep rooted racism (Suelta, el racismo suelta!), xenophobia, homophobia and misogyny and getting back to a life more connected with the Earth and her gifts. In 2020 these issues are all bubbling to the top. The time for action is now. Reach out to your peers and listen to elders of all races and ethnicities and backgrounds. The only way to grow as humans and societies is to step out of the comfort zones and start questioning everything you have been taught by the system."

Listen: https://open.spotify.com/album/56LE9SN7G8Hv7fAS4PHd8W?highlight=spotify:track:4RCt8Qnf2h4RR72fiaS6Aj





