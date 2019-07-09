Subversive US Indie-Pop Band Joywave Share LIKE A KENNEDY Video

Alternative indie-pop iconoclasts Joywave have shared the official video for their anti-chaos track 'Like A Kennedy'.



Concocting a distinctively modern approach towards pop music, 'Like A Kennedy' holds a deep meaning of political turmoil,"complete exhaustion and media burnout". Its pensive, dreamy sound textures and the video's compelling visuals are equally powerful and thought-provoking as it reimagines the assassination of JFK, reflecting today's current climate.



Vocalist Daniel Armbuster explains, "The past several years has provided a front row seat to the most turbulent time in American history since the 1960s. We're constantly exposed to a loop of never-ending tragedy in the media, but so much of it seems avoidable with proper legislation and governance.

Watch the video here:





"The events of November 1963 are still fresh in many Americans minds. How is it possible that in the 55 years since an American president fell victim to gun violence, nothing has changed? Until we stop clinging to partisan talking points and clichés, the almost daily, deadly cycle of shootings in our country is bound to continue."



Joywave assimilate genres, motifs and ideas into a one-of-a-kind identity and first came together in 2010 where they worked on evolving songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Daniel Armbruster's original home recordings. They released a series of visionary mixtapes and EP's as well as the Big Data RIAA gold certified 2013 single, 'Dangerous (Feat. Joywave)', which reached #1 at Alternative radio and became a top 10 multi-format smash in the US.



The debut album, How Do You Feel Now? spawned a string of hits and was followed by the top 10 Billboard Heatseekers charting album Content, which features the US radio hits 'It's A Trip!' and 'Doubt'.



Just as prolific and popular on the road, Joywave have performed countless headline dates, show-stealing sets at international festivals spanning Lollapalooza, Coachella, Bumbershoot, and the UK's Reading/Leeds, and support runs with such artists as The Killers, Young the Giant, Walk the Moon, Bleachers, Metric, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more.



They are now wrapping-up their eagerly anticipated third album and will be coming to the UK to play a one-off headline show at London's The Lexington on November 20th following series of intimate live performances across the US.



Tickets for "The Possession Sessions" tour are on sale now. For details and ticket availability, please see https://joywavemusic.com/.

JOYWAVE

THE POSSESSION SESSIONS

JUNE

22 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival *

29 - Rochester, NY - The Bug Jar



JULY

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)

13 - Chicago, IL - Taste of Chicago *



18 - Fayetteville, AR - Free Summer Concert Series at JBGB *

19 - Kansas City, MO - Coors Light Block Party *



AUGUST

10 - Redmond, WA - 107.7 The End Presents Summer Camp *



NOVEMBER

20 - London, UK - The Lexington



* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE





