Suburban Living Share New Single 'Indigo Kids'

Philadelphia-based dream pop band Suburban Living are back with a new track, "Indigo Kids", the third single off their upcoming album, How to Be Human. "Indigo Kids" is atmospheric and gazey, yet heavy with a constant driving force via the core rhythmic heartbeat. Praised by Post-Trash as "a new single for our contemporary hazy daydreams", the song features layers and textural sonic elements, with a standout sax solo by Max Swan, Philly-based producer and jazz composer revered by NPR. How to Be Human is due out 8/28 Via Egghunt.



Suburban Living frontman Wesley Bunch talks about the inspiration behind the track, stating:



"When I was working on songs for 'How to be Human' I came across the story of Boris Kipriyanovich, a Russian kid who was proclaimed a genius after he was completing crazy math problems at the age of two. As he got older he started telling people he was from Mars and was sent to Earth to warn us about nuclear war. He would even draw constellations and maps to his home planet. I was fascinated with Boris' situation, so I wrote "Indigo Kids" & based the lyrics off his story. I don't think it's far fetched that Indigo Kids live among us."



Wesley Bunch completed How to Be Human at Brian Dale Allen Strouse's home studio in New Hope, PA and Diamond City Studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Finally, he inked a deal with EggHunt Records, a Virginia label best known for discovering Lucy Dacus.



"I'd never really had songs that told stories before," he says, noting that the album's lush, '80s-inspired lead single "Main Street" is "just a story about every city." Atop the Gothic, Cure-esque roar of "Glow" and the alternately sparkling and scything new wave of "Dirt," Bunch sings about common poisons, the former about ruinous substance addiction and the latter about excising toxic people. If any of the aliens in the album artwork's UFO heard these songs, they'd surely know How to Be Human-a lesson that eight years of making music certainly qualifies Bunch to teach.

All songs written & produced by: Wesley Bunch & Suburban Living

Engineering: Brain Dale Allen Strouse, Joel Witenberg, Jeremiah Tall

Mixing: Brian Dale Allen Strouse

Mastered by: Gregory Gendron

Saxophone on "Indigo Kids": Max Swan

Design & Art Direction: Wesley Bunch, Kelly Cammarata, Morgan Schaffner

Photography: Kevin Horn, Eleynor Freyss, Elliott Malvas

Photo Cred: Kelly Cammarata

Related Articles View More Music Stories