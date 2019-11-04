Straight No Chaser Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser today announced a new leg of their "Open Bar" tour in the spring of 2020.

Kicking off in Fresno, CA on March 27th at the Saroyan Theatre, the run hits the West and then East Coasts, wrapping in Worcester, MA on April 11th. Full dates are listed below, and additional dates will be announced soon.

The fall leg of the "Open Bar" tour kicked off at the end of October in Biloxi, MS, and continues for the next two months, making the leg's final stop on January 2nd at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI.

In other news, on November 15th, Straight No Chaser will release the "Open Bar" EP, the first release on the group's newly-launched label imprint, SNC Records, through Warner Music Group's Arts Music division. The EP will include the group's take on Semisonic's end-of-night anthem "Closing Time," along with other beloved bar-themed songs of the last few decades, including "Take Me Home Tonight" made famous by the late Eddie Money, "Tennessee Whiskey," recently covered by Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay's "Tequila," and Smash Mouth's "All Star."



After capturing the attention of millions across the country, Straight No Chaser's version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" - interpolating Toto's "Africa" - caught the attention of Atlantic Records Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman, who promptly signed the Indiana-based a cappella group. They went on to release two chart-topping holiday albums, Holiday Spirits and Christmas Cheers, both of which are now certified gold by the RIAA. The extraordinary decade that followed has seen the group amass album sales in excess of 1.6 million in the U.S. alone and more than 1 million in ticket sales, along with more than 100 million YouTube views thus far. Now with the launch of SNC Records through Warner Music Group's Arts Music, Straight No Chaser will continue to focus on holiday music as well as developing artists who boast unique vocal stylings, giving others the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that came to them more than a decade ago.

STRAIGHT NO CHASER "OPEN BAR" TOUR 2019-2020

NOVEMBER

4 Madison, WI Overture Center

6 Emporia, KS Emporia Arts Center

7 Conway, AR Reynold's Performance Hall

8 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

9 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

10 Dallas, TX McFarlin Auditorium

13 Melbourne, FL King Center

14 Tampa, FL Straz Center for the Performing Arts

15 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

16 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts

17 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

19 Gainesville, FL Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

20 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

21 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

22 St Louis, MO Fox Theatre

23 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre (2 Shows)

24 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre (2 Shows)

29 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

30 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

DECEMBER

1 Louisville, KY Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

3 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza

5 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

6 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

7 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre (2 Shows)

8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre (2 Shows)

10 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

11 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

12 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

13 Bloomington, IN IU Auditorium

14 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre (2 shows)

15 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre (2 Shows)

17 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center

18 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

19 Baltimore, MD Modell Lyric

20 Everett, MA Encore Boston Harbor

21 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

22 Easton, PA State Theatre (2 Shows)

23 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

27 Reno, NV Grand Theatre

28 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for Performing Arts

29 San Francisco, CA Davies Symphony Hall

30 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall

31 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

JANUARY

2 Honolulu, HI Blaisdell Center

MARCH

27 Fresno, CA Saroyan Theatre

28 Modesto, CA Gallo Center

29 San Luis Obispo, CA Miossi Hall

30 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

APRIL

2 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

7 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

8 Albany, NY Palace Theater

9 Newport News, VA Ferguson Concert Hall

10 Verona, NY Turning Stone Casino

11 Worcester, MA Hanover Theater





