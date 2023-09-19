Steel Panther Announce 'ON THE PROWL WINTER HOLIDAZE TOUR 2023'

Steel Panther released their sixth studio album On The Prowl worldwide on February 24, 2023.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Get your hoes, hoes, hoes ready! On the heels of two headline-making appearances on the current season of America’s Got Talent, California’s greatest export Steel Panther are announcing their upcoming holiday tour in support of their latest album.

The On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 is set to kick off this December. Steel Panther will be stuffing stockings for all the naughty housewives on the 12-city trek that will kick off on December 1 in Cleveland, OH and wrap up in St. Louis, MO on December 17.

The tour will make stops in Flint, MI (December 5), Pittsburgh, PA (December 10) and Louisville, KY (December 16) among others. Spreading holiday cheer with Steel Panther are Seattle rockers Moon Fever. More information on tickets and VIP experiences – which make the perfect holiday gift for anyone – can be found here.

Steel Panther is currently wrapping up a string of Canadian tour dates before returning to the US and then continuing to South American next month. The band has remaining shows in Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Dawson Creek, Prince George, Penticton in Canada and then returns to the US to play Billings, MT and Boise, ID. The band continues their plan to spread their love around the globe when they hit Chile, Argentina,  Brazil, and Mexico in October.

Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour

On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 Dates 

12/1/23 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live

12/2/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

12/3/23 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

12/5/23 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

12/7/23 – Cincinnati, OH  - Bogart’s  

12/8/23 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino 

12/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

12/12/23 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

12/13/23 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

12/15/23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12/16/23 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

12/17/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory 

Steel Panther released their sixth studio album On The Prowl worldwide on February 24, 2023. On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and brought the band their most-recent #1 Billboard comedy album. The album is currently available for order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here:  https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs.

The band has released the music videos from On The Prowl to date: the opener “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight),” the chart-topping German radio hit “1987” and most-recently their Shark Tank inspired “Friends With Benefits.”

Photo Credit: David Jackson



