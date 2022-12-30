Stalking Gia Releases New Single 'Happy Birthday!'

NY based alt pop artist Stalking Gia has released her new single. Entitled "Happy Birthday!", the track is "a very bitter birthday anthem to sing to your favorite toxic situation-ship!" proclaims Stalking Gia.

Stalking Gia's music has been streamed over 20 million times and she has received acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Marie Claire, LADYGUNN, NYLON and more. The singer/songwriter materializes like a specter in the space between online fantasy and Manhattan's real-life nocturnal glow.

Stalking Gia first came to life via the 2016 single "Second Nature". Achieving viral success, the track organically tallied 13.2 million Spotify streams and incited a growing buzz. blackbear integrated a sample of "Second Nature" into "Wish U The Best" from his platinum-certified chart-topping 2017 album, Digital Druglord.

Meanwhile, she maintained her momentum with the single "Siren". In addition to touring alongside blackbear, she teamed up with him for the song "Miracles", which landed on New Music Friday playlists worldwide and amassed 4.7 million streams and counting.

Stalking Gia then partnered with Epic Records on releases including "The Kindest Thing", a bombastic goodbye anthem, "Astronaut", a Bowie inspired piano ballad, "Worship", an empowering song exploring the theme of self love, and "Blue", her most recent track, which pulls the listener into another world with ethereal soundscapes and a static buzz from a lost connection.

Stalking Gia is now embarking on a new journey and is back to independently self releasing her music. With a recent Tiktok of a demo gaining momentum she released "saddest happy girl"; a song which samples the famous nursery rhyme "Clementine" in its chorus to much acclaim. Her track "obviously..." is "about the dreaded talking phase during the first few weeks of seeing someone new. From grand gestures to radio silence and all the speculation in-between." Her latest single "Happy Birthday!" is a sing your heart out bitter birthday anthem on your favorite toxic situation-ship!

