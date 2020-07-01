Speelburg Announces Debut Album PORSCHE

Rising electro-pop artist Speelburg has officially announced the details for his debut studio album Porsche, due out Friday, September 18th via Kartel Music Group, and has released his new single "When You Want Me," an upbeat, energetic song about cosmic longing. The tantalizing foot-stomping track sees the multi-faceted artist and producer playing most of the instrumentation himself, except for the brass played by his friend Paul Silver. Watch the official music video for "When You Want Me," a fast-paced, self-produced and directed visual filmed in his hometown of Brighton, England featuring Speelburg in a matador outfit alongside footage from the RUNNING OF THE BULLS in Pamplona, which first premiered with Ones To Watch, below!

Porsche is available for pre-order now at all DSPs and each pre-order will include an instant download of "When You Want Me" - PRESS HERE; album and bundle packages are also available HERE.

"When I was writing Porsche, I really wanted to make sure I wasn't just writing love songs or songs about grief," shares Speelburg (Noah Sacré). "I challenged myself to write faster-paced, more urgent songs. My running playlist is all songs between 150 and 160 BPM, because each step falls on the beat and that's something I had in mind when I wrote 'When You Want Me.' This is a song about cosmic longing, like when you find someone and you're both linked through time and space. Be it love, infatuation or friendship, I've got a few people in my life where it just feels like our frequencies are humming in tandem. Wherever we find ourselves in the world, it's like no time has passed and we're always available to each other, night and day and in any dimension."

Written and produced by Speelburg, with Laurie James Ross on select tracks, Porsche is an expansive collection living at the intersection of Pop art and Pop music. The 11 songs on the album range from love, happiness and grief as a result of his mom's death a few years ago, with samples from childhood tapes woven throughout the album. Conceptually, the self-proclaimed movie buff, as evidenced by his stage name, also questions celebrity, without judgement, and touches upon Pop culture and his huge love of cinema on Porsche. He also has a habit of naming demos after famous people or film production alumni, as seen by the track "Gwyneth (Get Up!)," named for Paltrow herself. With its funky bassline and playful percussion, "Gwyneth" encapsulates the frivolous and feel good vibe that is ever-present on Porsche. Elsewhere, there's the Beck-influenced "Crash & Burn" and album opener "Everything I Know," that serendipitously came together with his friend Cautious Clay. In addition to "When You Want Me," Porsche also features Speelburg's recent tropical synth-pop single "World Is Falling Apart (this version)" along with his previously released tracks "Lay It Right" and "Kline." Full track listing below.

"Some days you just want to write a song that makes you happy and dance, and some days you're writing a song because your mom died and the world around you is fing terrifying, so there's a whole Spectrum of emotions that goes into writing a record or a body of work," Speelburg explains about Porsche. "Mourning the past is for suckers and looking forward is the cool thing to do apparently. But looking back, I think I got to make the record I wanted with a bunch of weird and fun surprises along the way. Much like the album cover, Porsche is at times serious and sometimes it's funny. I've tried to cram every nook and cranny with interesting production, sounds, and samples and make something that reflects my love of Pop culture and Pop music in the weirdest way I could. That's why there's plenty of strings and brass and synths: if you're going to spend 3 years making your debut, you better throw everything you can at it!"

Known for his infectious and witty lyrics, crisp and funky electro-pop beats, and compelling visuals, the Los Angeles-based Belgian-American singer, songwriter and producer - whose music sounds like a blend of Beck, Vampire Weekend and Paul Simon - has already amassed over 11 million total streams from his previously released music, including his 2019 single "Say Hello" which was prominently featured in commercials for Samsung and Google Pixel earlier this year. Since his debut in 2014, Speelburg has received accolades from Noisey, The Line of Best Fit, Pigeons & Planes, Clash Magazine and SPIN as well as support from BBCRadio and KCRW, among others. Speelburg is as much a compelling visual artist as he is an innovative musician, as best represented by his previous videos for "Screener Season," his ode to Sofia Coppola films, and the animated "Headlights" video.

PORSCHE TRACK LISTING

1. Everything I Know

2. Gwyneth (Get Up!)

3. Life In Between

4. Lay It Right

5. Crash & Burn

6. When You Want Me

7. World Is Falling Apart (this version)

8. Stay On The Ground

9. Can't Get Even

10. Entertaining The Notions

11. Kline

