Sparks Announce New Album A STEADY DRIP, DRIP, DRIP

Sparks - brothers Ron and Russell Mael - have announced the May 15 release of their 24th studio album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, and a European run of tour dates in October. In the announcement video, the band also confirm the release (without providing any dates) of the Sparks-written musical feature film Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), and the currently-untitled Sparks documentary directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Spaced).

Since storming into the charts, minds and airwaves in 1974 with "This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both of Us" from their 3rd album Kimono My House, the musically vital pop pioneers have created a unique legacy both on record and in their live performances. A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip follows Sparks' 2017 album Hippopotamus, an extraordinary record which saw them return to the Top 10 and was universally acclaimed with many critics declaring it to be one of the finest albums of the year and the pinnacle of the band's career - until now.

Sparks and their band will embark on a short run of dates in October, before an extended world tour in 2021.

October 2020 European tour dates:

11 - Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

12 - Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus

14 - Denmark, Copenhagen, The Koncerthuset

15 - Germany, Berlin, Metropol

17 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

18 - Belgium, Brussels, AB Flex

20 - France, Paris, Casino de Paris

21 - UK, London, Roundhouse

23 - UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

24 - UK, Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom

26 - UK, Belfast, Limelight Club

27 - IRE, Dublin, Vicar Street

A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip will be available on multiple formats including CD, picture disc, and cassette. See the full catalog HERE.

* A code will be needed for the tour pre-sale, this can be accessed through the special A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip store at https://sparks.lnk.to/storePR store from Monday, January 27 at 9am.





